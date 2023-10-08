5 Golden State Warriors narratives that may determine their 2023-24 season

The Golden State Warriors began their preseason with a comprehensive 125-108 win against the Los Angeles Lakers. However, they still have 82 regular season games and the playoffs before they can achieve their goal. After shutting down critics by winning a title in 2022, the Dubs endured a difficult season mired with drama, inconsistency, and injuries.

Now, after an active summer that saw some brow-raising moves, Golden State will stake their claim to add another piece of silverware to their trophy cabinet.

The offseason saw them trade Jordan Poole for seasoned veteran Chris Paul. They also roped in Dario Saric and drafted Brandon Podziemski. In addition, they also signed guard Jerome Robinson and forward Usman Garuba on two-way contracts.

On paper, the Warriors' roster looks balanced with the perfect blend of youth and experience, but there is no denying that a lot rests on the team's core trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.

Ahead of the new season, the Golden State Warriors' championship aspirations depend on five factors, and here are the storylines to watch out for.

5 factors that will dictate the Golden State Warriors' 2023 season

#1, Chris Paul's fit

In his first game with the Warriors, Chris Paul recorded 6 points, 4 rebounds, and 5 assists in 13 minutes. The guard-guard wing play he practiced with Stephen Curry and made headlines for during training camp was on full display as both veterans looked to develop that chemistry.

It also remains to be seen how Paul fares over the course of the season when the Warriors don't go small ball. Chances are that he would come off the bench, a role that he hinted he was ready to embrace if it would earn him his first NBA ring. The preseason is the perfect way to ascertain the 38-year-old's fit with the side giving an idea of the way forward.

#2, Depleted depth has to dig deeper

The likes of Jonathan Kuminga, Gary Payton II, Moses Moody, and Saric winning games for the Warriors will be one of the key talking points when comparing bench strength to other teams.

Should one of the bigger names be sidelined due to an injury, a lot will depend on the impact these players can make for Golden State in important games. The question is whether these players can dig deep to win tougher games for the side in the absence of their superstars.

#3, Can the aging core withstand younger and faster teams?

At 36, Steph Curry has still maintained his speed and athleticism, while Klay Thompson is now looking more like his old self since his return from injury. Draymond Green has put his physical frame to good use on the defensive end, and while he may not be his prime 2016 self, he can put his body on the line.

But with the team keeping faith in their aging core, the concern is how they withstand against faster and younger teams in the West. While they did prove it by winning a title in 2022, their dependence on Curry was seen when he missed games following a shoulder injury. Another of those blows can well and easily derail the Warriors' campaign.

#4, Away games

The Golden State Warriors were 11-30 on the road in their last season, and that showed their struggles. The narrative didn't change in the playoff, as they gave up games to Sacramento and Los Angeles in their postseason run. That will be a key chink in their armor that needs fixing.

The Warriors have proved time and again that Chase Center is a place they can assert their dominance, but their road record is poor and how they fare in that aspect will play a key role in their season.

#5, Stephen Curry

What makes teams win championships is that superstar who over time carries the side, remains consistent, and has been their best player for a long time. Stephen Curry ticks all these boxes for the Warriors.

In the guard, the franchise has a proven star who can lead the time to another title. Curry has been instrumental in the team's last four championships, and they need him for their fifth. And as long as they have him on the side, the franchise will believe that they have a chance in a stacked Western Conference.