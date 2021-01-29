5 Greatest 6'6" players in NBA history

In NBA history, we have seen players of very different sizes get the job done on the basketball court. The game is so open and free for those who have the ability that we have seen dynasties built around 7-footers and many championships won by teams with a 6'1'' player guiding them. In this report, we will identify the five greatest NBA players who were measured at the height of 6'6''. We will pick from past and current NBA players and determine who was the best at that height.

5 Greatest NBA players listed with a 6'6'' height

Michael Jordan is easily the most recognizable human being in the world listed as a 6'6'' man. 'His Airness' is surely one of the greatest players in NBA history and even the greatest ever in the minds of lots of NBA fans and analysts.

In this report, we will take a different look at the GOAT debate, and we will only consider players who measured at the height of six feet and six inches.

#5 Billy Cunningham

Billy Cunningham spent his entire nine-year NBA career with the Philadelphia 76ers. A small forward with great scoring ability and a tremendous rebounder, Cunningham is a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

At a 6'6'' height, Cunningham averaged 20 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists in his NBA career (654 games). Moreover, he played a couple of ABA seasons and even won an ABA MVP award.

In the NBA, Cunningham won the 1967 championship with the 76ers. That team was guided by Wilt Chamberlain, Hal Greer, Chet Walker, and Cunningham himself.

Then, Cunningham became the 76ers' head coach from 1977 until 1985. He won one NBA championship (1983) in that stretch and reached the Finals on two other occasions.

#4 Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors.

Klay Thompson might be the owner of the most beautiful shooting motion in NBA history, and he will also be a Hall-of-Famer once his career ends. The 30-year-old has already accomplished much in the NBA, as he was one of the main keys of the Golden State Warriors' dynasty from 2015 until 2018.

Though Thompson missed last year's entire season and will miss the 2020-21 NBA campaign, his first eight years in the league are full of greatness. Thompson has won three NBA titles with the Dubs while also earning five All-Star selections, two All-NBA selections, and an All-Defensive selection.

Thompson averages 19.5 points per game in his career with 46/42/85 shooting splits in his NBA trajectory. He is an incredible shooter who has made 1,798 three-pointers out of his 4,291 attempts.