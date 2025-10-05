5 greatest free agency signings in Golden State Warriors history feat. Kevin Durant

The Golden State Warriors had a headline-grabbing offseason despite barely making any moves in free agency until before training camp. The stalemate between the Warriors and Jonathan Kuminga lasted for more than two months before reaching an agreement at the end of September.

After Kuminga signed a two-year, $48.5 million contract, the Warriors announced deals with veterans Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton, Gary Payton II and Seth Curry. It's not the best free agency class in Golden State's history, but they certainly improved their roster from last season.

But who are the five greatest free agency signings in Golden State Warriors history? Let's take a look below.

5 greatest free agency signings in Golden State Warriors history

#5. Sarunas Marciulionis - 1989

Sarunas Marciulionis signed with the Warriors in 1989. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Golden State Warriors selected Sarunas Marciulionis in the sixth round of the 1987 draft, but the league voided the pick. Marciulionis was already 23 years old, so he became ineligible to get signed by the Golden State.

After two years, the Warriors convinced Marciulionis to sign a three-year $3.8 million contract. He became the first player from the Soviet Union to join the NBA, paving the way for some of the greatest European players in history.

His stint in Golden State lasted just four total seasons before a leg injury forced him to sit down for almost two years. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014.

#4. Shaun Livingston - 2014

Shaun Livingston signed with the Warriors in 2014. (Photo: IMAGN)

Not the biggest name on this list, but Shaun Livingston's impact on the Golden State Warriors was felt throughout their dynasty. Livingston signed a three-year, $16 million contract in 2014 after resurrecting his career the previous season with the Brooklyn Nets.

The former No. 4 pick was most well-known for his career-threatening knee injury in 2007. It took him years to regain a spot on an NBA roster, and he became an integral part of three championship teams. In his five seasons in Golden State, the Warriors made the NBA Finals each year.

#3. Andre Iguodala - 2013

Andre Iguodala signed with the Warriors in 2013. (Photo: IMAGN)

Technically a sign-and-trade, Andre Iguodala was acquired by the Golden State Warriors in the 2013 free agency. Iguodala turned down a five-year deal from the Denver Nuggets to agree on a four-year, $48 million deal with the Warriors. He arrived in the Bay Area as an All-Star who could be the missing piece for a championship team.

After starting in his first year in Golden State, new coach Steve Kerr asked him to come off the bench. Iguodala didn't look at it as a setback and thrived in his role. He initially won three NBA championships and was named the 2015 NBA Finals MVP.

Iguodala was traded after the 2018-19 season before returning to the Warriors as a free agent in 2021. He won another title as a veteran voice of the locker room in 2022 before retiring after the 2022-23 NBA season. The Warriors retired his No. 9 jersey back in February.

#2. Rick Barry - 1972

Rick Barry signed with the Warriors in 1972. (Photo: IMAGN)

One of the greatest players in franchise history, Rick Barry, had two stints with the Golden State Warriors. Barry was the second pick in the 1965 NBA draft and immediately became one of the best players in the league. He left after just two seasons to join the ABA.

After four seasons away from the NBA, Barry signed with the Warriors as a free agent in 1972. He would lead Golden State to a championship in 1975 and was awarded the NBA Finals MVP. He left the Bay Area in 1978 as a free agent. His No. 24 jersey was retired by the franchise in 1988.

#1. Kevin Durant - 2016

Kevin Durant signed with the Warriors in 2016. (Photo: IMAGN)

There's no question that Kevin Durant is the greatest free agent signing in Golden State Warriors history. Durant was in his prime in 2016, when the Warriors lured him to the Bay Area and signed him to a two-year, $54 million contract.

The move turned the Warriors into villains, but it didn't matter because Durant led the franchise to three NBA Finals appearances. He was the NBA Finals MVP in their two title wins in 2017 and 2018.

His stint in Golden State lasted just three seasons, but he had a lasting impact on the team's dynasty. He suffered a torn Achilles tendon in his final game for the team, signing with the Brooklyn Nets as a free agent in the summer of 2019.

