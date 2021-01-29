5 Greatest individual performances of the 2020-21 NBA season

Despite the struggles with the COVID-19 pandemic for the 2020-21 NBA season, the campaign has given us some thrilling performances to enjoy basketball. Thankfully, NBA fans have been able to see a lot from the superstars of the league in the current season, and most nights, we have had tremendous displays of greatness. In this article, we will rank the five-best individual games so far in the 2020-21 NBA season.

5 Best individual performances of the 2020-21 NBA season so far

LeBron James has provided us with the 18th consecutive year of his unique greatness on the basketball court. On the other hand, superstars like Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant have returned after missing long periods of time, and they remain spectacles to watch.

In this report, we will give you the five greatest individual performances of the NBA campaign so far. Some might have been losing efforts, but still were incredible outings by some of the NBA's elite talents.

Without further ado, let us start.

#5 Zach LaVine vs LA Clippers - 2020-21 NBA season

Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls shoots a three-point basket.

Zach LaVine is performing at the highest level of his NBA career with the Chicago Bulls in the 2020-21 NBA campaign. On January 10th, the Chicago Bulls visited the Staples Center to play against the LA Clippers, and LaVine went off.

Despite a 130-127 loss to the Clippers, LaVine kept the Bulls in the game with 45 points, seven assists, and seven rebounds. Also, he made a season-high 10 three-pointers out of 16 attempts.

The shooting guard is averaging a career-high 27 points per game and is right on the edge of becoming a member of the 50/40/90 club at the end of the year (his current shooting splits are 50/39.7/87.6).

LaVine might even earn an All-Star Game selection if he can keep it up. Of course, the struggles of the Chicago Bulls will not help his All-Star case, but he is actually one of the reasons why they might have a slim shot to make the postseason.

#4 LeBron James vs Cleveland Cavaliers - 2020-21 NBA season

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots over Dylan Windler #9 of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

LeBron James continues to be the greatest player on the planet even at age 36 and in his 18th season.

Just recently, 'The King' put up one of the greatest regular-season performances of his career. It was not a coincidence that he did it against his old franchise, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and at Quicken Loans Arena, his old house.

James scored 17 points in the first quarter of the game to set the tone. However, he really went off after missing a shot at the end of the third quarter. After missing his attempt, a member of Cleveland's front office celebrated loudly, which motivated James. The King went off for 21 points in the fourth quarter (and outscored the Cavs 21-19) to end the night with 46 points and a Lakers win.

The King also had eight rebounds, six assists, two steals, and two blocks.