5 greatest one-season wonders in the history of the NBA

The NBA is arguably the most popular basketball league in the world.

Most NBA players are extremely athletic and talented when they first arrive in the league but struggle to retain that level in subsequent editions of the competition.

Only a select few NBA greats like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James, to name a few, have had long and successful careers while playing at a sustained All-Star level.

Five greatest one-season wonders in the history of the NBA

Most NBA players settle into their roles after playing a few seasons.

But there are also the one-season wonders who come from seemingly nowhere and make a splash before fading into oblivion. The reasons why these players struggle to replicate the same performances in subsequent campaigns often range from injury woes to a failure in adapting to changing roles.

On that note, let's have a look at five of the greatest one-season wonders in the history of the NBA.

#1 Jeremy Lin

Jeremy Lin

Jeremy Lin is arguably the best example of a one-season wonder in the NBA. He shot to the limelight during his brief stint with the New York Knicks in the 2011-12 NBA season.

Advertisement

'Linsanity' took over the NBA world as passionate fans stormed into arenas to catch a glimpse of Lin, who was touted to be the next big thing.

It all started with Lin taking a faltering Knicks team to an impressive seven-game winning haul, where he averaged 24.4 points and 9.1 assists, which included a monster outing against the late Kobe Bryant's LA Lakers.

February 14, 2012. Waves of fans showed up to watch Jeremy Lin as a member of the New York Knicks. Seven years later, he'll wear a Toronto Raptors jersey.



The #Linsanity hype is real. pic.twitter.com/vMexZU0v47 — Toronto Star Sports (@StarSports) February 11, 2019

However, Lin's knee injury kickstarted his slide. His numbers took a massive dip as he bounced around the league.

It's safe to say that Lin could never live up to all the hype. Nevertheless, he did get to end his career in the NBA as part of the 2019 Toronto Raptors 'championship-winning roster.

Advertisement

#2 Tyreke Evans

Tyreke Evans (right)

Tyreke Evans was one of the most sought-after NBA draft prospects after averaging 29 points in a single season with the Memphis Tigers collegiate team.

He entered the NBA as the fourth overall pick by the Sacramento Kings in the 2009-10 season. Evans shone brightly in his first year in the NBA, averaging 20 points, five rebounds and as many assists en route to winning the Rookie of the Year award.

In all fairness to Evans, he did end his career with a respectable scoring average of 15.7 points per game. But he is still widely considered as a one-season wonder, as he failed to replicate his exploits after a stellar rookie campaign.

Like Lin, Evans suffered injuries that inhibited his performances on the court. He capped off his 11-year NBA career in 2018-19 with the Memphis Grizzlies after playing for four different teams.

#3 Aaron Brooks

Advertisement

Aaron Brooks (left)

Aaron Brooks entered the NBA in the 2007-08 season when he joined the Houston Rockets. He averaged 5.2 points per game in 11 minutes per appearance during his first season in the NBA.

Brooks registered a breakout campaign in his third year, as he filled up the stat sheet with incredible numbers, averaging 19.6 points and 5.3 assists per contest. His exploits won him the 2009-10 Most Improved Player award, as his stock in the NBA skyrocketed.

In his prime, Brooks led the NBA in most three-point shots attempted while connecting from beyond the arc with a 40% accuracy.

Remember Aaron Brooks?

2010 Most Improved Player

Averaged 19.6 PTS for the Houston Rockets (2009/10) pic.twitter.com/OPDzwGnvWC — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) July 26, 2019

Like other players in this list, Brooks' downfall came after he sustained a severe leg injury which significantly reduced his playing time.

He later took his talents to China (2011 lockout season), delivering a strong showing that helped him attract interest from teams back in the US.

Brooks made a return to the NBA but kept bouncing around before calling it quits in the 2017-18 season with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Advertisement

#4 Larry Sanders

Larry Sanders (right)

After a successful run at the school and collegiate level, Larry Sanders got drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks in 2010.

He came off the bench with sub-par averages in his first two years in the NBA. Sanders then made the leap in his third NBA campaign, averaging a near double-double per game, which included 2.8 blocks per contest. His defensive prowess was instrumental for the Bucks reaching the playoffs in the NBA that year.

The most 💰 a player has given back in a buyout:



1. Bison Dele (DET)- $31.7M

2. Larry Sanders (MIL)- $21.9M

3. Derek Fisher (UTH)- $20.6M

4. Shawn Kemp (POR)- $18.7M

5. Deron Williams (BKN)- $16M



If a Blake Griffin trade does not materialize by 3/25, he will be owed $51.5M. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) February 16, 2021

Sanders proved his worth in the playoffs against the Miami Heat, who won the series in four games.

Larry Sanders is a prime example of a one-season wonder, as he was never able to rekindle his form in subsequent NBA campaigns due to off-court issues with substance abuse, for which the league suspended him multiple times.

Advertisement

He registered only 55 appearances in his next four seasons before calling it quits.

#5 Jerome James

Image credit: thepostgame.com

Jerome James joined the NBA in the 1998-99 season with the Seattle SuperSonics.

He averaged under six points per season while shooting at 49.3% from the field. In the 2005 postseason, James peaked with a brilliant showing in the playoffs.

James was instrumental in the SuperSonics beating the Sacramento Kings in five games, thanks to his the player averaging 17.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per outing.

His exploits that season earned him a five-year contract worth $30 million from the New York Knicks. But he never scaled the same heights in subsequent years with the Knicks.

Jerome James' awful returns after one stellar season with the New York Knicks meant he never received another contract. He ended his career with a 4.3 PPG in 358 appearances, shooting at 48.5% from the field.