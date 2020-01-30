5 Greatest players to have played for both Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks

Brook Lopez is among the big names that have featured for the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks

At the halfway point of the 2019-20 NBA regular season, the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers find themselves on top of their respective conferences. Fueled by reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks currently boast the NBA's best record (40-6), and Mike Budenholzer's team are currently on track to post a franchise record for wins in a season.

Meanwhile, LeBron James and Anthony Davis have struck up an excellent partnership to propel the Lakers to the top of the Western Conference standings with a 36-10 record. Over the next 10 weeks, the Bucks and Lakers will fight it out to post the best record of the regular season, and it is possible that the two teams could eventually meet in the 2020 NBA Finals. So, with the Bucks and Lakers currently dominating the NBA, here we will take a look at the five greatest players to have played for both sides.

#5 Michael Beasley

Michael Beasley during his spell with the Milwaukee Bucks

Michael Beasley was selected by the Miami Heat with the second pick of the 2008 NBA draft, and while his career never reached its early potential, He proved to be an above-average role player for more than a decade. His best campaign came during the 2010-11 season as he averaged 19.2 points with the Minnesota Timberwolves, and following two spells in China, Beasley returned to the NBA in 2016 and played for both the Lakers and Bucks.

Beasley spent the 16-17 season in Milwaukee, and despite playing just 16.7 minutes per game - the forward managed 9.4 points on 53.3 percent shooting from the field. Two seasons later, Beasley found himself as part of a new-look Lakers team featuring LeBron James, and while he never found himself in favor under Luke Walton, the veteran contributed 7.0 points and 2.3 rebounds in just 10.7 minutes per game.

