5 Harsh Realities of Steve Nash's Career

Steve Nash is a first-ballot Hall of Famer and deservedly so. He is the definition of what a resume of a first-ballot Hall of Famer should look like - 2-time MVP, 8-time All-Star and 7-time All-NBA Member. He was an offensive genius who controlled the opposition’s defense like a puppeteer. And his imprint can be felt throughout the league. And look no further than Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant for that example.

But, he was not perfect.

So, to close the series on Steve Nash, we dive down memory lane and revisit 5 harsh truths or realities about the great man.

#1 Defensive liability

His college coach, Dick Davey said Nash was the worst the defensive player he had ever seen. And while harsh, it was true.

Lacking the physical attributes to be a capable defender and a back which always needed fixing, Nash was always going to struggle on D. And he was routinely targeted by the opposition.

While never a hindrance in the regular season, the issue became magnified in the postseasons. He was an offensive genius and a defensive sieve.

#2 A Sun too long

Robert Sarver is a mediocre owner. He happily exchanged being a championship contender for a low wage bill. And Steve Nash never made him pay for it.

Always loyal to the fault, Nash stuck through the franchise and by default, the ownership through thick and thin.

The Suns drafted players like Luol Deng, Nate Robinson, Rudy Fernandez, and Rajon Rondo. Ever seen them play for the Phoenix Suns? Know why? Robert Sarver is the answer.

Great players hold owners accountable. Nash never did. And maybe, that is why he never played for a ring.

#3 A Hollywood disaster

An example of a horrendous trade from Day 1.

Nash got injured in his preseason for the Los Angeles Lakers and never recovered. He played 65 games for them in 3 years and averaged 11.4 points and 6.4 assists.

His offensive production went down and he became a bigger defensive liability. And it was horrible to watch a legend fall in front of our own eyes.

The only positive memory from this time was him passing Magic Johnson for no. 3 on the All-Time assist chart.

