5 most hated players in the NBA right now; Featuring burner KD, Ice Trae Young, and more

Some banter is expected in the NBA as players and fans come at each other on occasion. However, there are extreme cases where stars are trolled regularly on and off the court.

Some of the biggest superstars like Dennis Rodman have been on the receiving end of these trash talks more than the average NBA player. They have come under blast for various reasons, including the decision to leave a franchise, or for something as little as making a bold claim in a press conference or on social media.

Greatness often comes at a cost, as you would always be under the microscope and garner reactions for the littlest things. While it might negatively impact some NBA players, few have learned to rise above it and take it as an indication that they are doing something right.

That said, here are the five most hated players in the NBA right now.

#5 Trae Young

Ice Trae Young was a thorn in the flesh of the New York Knicks during the 2021 NBA playoffs first round. Fans at Madison Square Garden did not appreciate his demeanor in the series but the youngster relished the hate.

Young was confident in his abilities and was not afraid to show them. His shimmy against the Milwaukee Bucks was also seen as disrespectful, as it forced a reaction from the eventual NBA Finals MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The 2021 NBA playoffs was Young's first appearance on the big scene, but he managed to piss off some of the league's biggest fan bases. With his increased confidence, it will be exciting to see how things pan out for the Atlanta Hawks' star in the 2021-22 season.

#4 James Harden

James Harden has always been hated for his ineffectiveness during the playoffs. His recent fiasco with the Houston Rockets has added to the list of reasons why he is one of the most hated players in the NBA right now.

One area that has drawn a lot of criticism is Harden's flops and the way he draws fouls. With the recent NBA rules that will be implemented at the start of the new season, we would see fewer of these calls in favor of the guard.

Harden's playoff failures continued despite joining a super team with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Although injuries played a role in his poor performance, his shooting was still nothing close to what we see in the regular season.

