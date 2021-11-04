5 Highest assists games in Chris Paul's career

Chris Paul reached another career milestone in the Phoenix Suns' 112-100 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night. He is now ranked third on the NBA's all-time assists leaderboard behind the legendary John Stockton and Jason Kidd.

Throughout Chris Paul's 17-year career, he has been known for his elbow jumpers and ability to lead average teams to deep playoff runs. He achieved that with the LA Clippers, Houston Rockets and, most recently, the 2021 NBA Finals runner-up Phoenix Suns. Unfortunately, the five-time assists champ has failed to win a ring in all his exploits.

Ranking Chris Paul's highest assists game so far in his career

Chris Paul signed a contract extension with the Phoenix Suns in the 2021 offseason that will see the 36-year-old play till 2025. He is a dime-dropping delight, meaning we will see more of his incredible assists as long as he is on the floor. With age and his incredibly high basketball IQ, we might see less of his mid-range money jumpers and more creation from The Point God.

While we anticipate seeing some fireworks from Chris Paul this season and beyond, let's take a look at five of his highest assists games so far in his career.

#5 Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans - 19 assists

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns reacts to Chris Paul #3 after Booker hit a three-point shot against the New Orleans Pelicans

Chris Paul has had some of his highest assists games against the Pelicans for some reason. On Tuesday night, he recorded 18 assists against the Pelicans in a 20-point comeback victory.

Earlier in the year, February 19 to be precise, Chris Paul had another incredible outing against the Pelicans, registering 19 assists in 31 minutes. In the 132-114 victory, CP3 had half of the team's total assists of the game. Although it is one of the five games where Paul registered 19 assists, it is the most recent.

#4 New Orleans Hornets vs Cleveland Cavaliers - 20 assists

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers tries to drive around Chris Paul #3

On March 26, 2008, the Cleveland Cavaliers hosted the then New Orleans Hornets in a regular-season game. In what was a low-scoring contest, the Hornets clinched a narrow victory (100-99), thanks to the brilliance of Chris Paul.

Of the 27 assists the Hornets had in that fixture, Chris Paul was responsible for 27. On a night where his shooting was not impressive, going 5 of 17 from the field, his ability to create for his teammates made the difference in the fixture.

