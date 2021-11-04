5 highest assists seasons in Kyle Lowry's career

Kyle Lowry is enjoying a remarkable start to his stint with the Miami Heat, in his 16th NBA season. The veteran point guard is averaging 10.7 points, 7.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game across six appearances so far. The team is unbeaten in the games Lowry has played for them thus far.

The Heat have the best defensive rating (97.9) and second-best offensive rating (114.3) in the league right now. That has largely been due to Lowry's role as the team's floor general. His playmaking has elevated the team's offense into one of the best in the NBA right now.

Over the years, the former Toronto Raptors star has increased his production in terms of assists per game. He has averaged over 6.5 assists per game for 12 straight seasons now.

On that note, here's a look at Kyle Lowry's five best seasons in terms of assists per game:

#5 2020-21 season - 7.3

Kyle Lowry in action during the New York Knicks vs Toronto Raptors game

Kyle Lowry's Toronto Raptors had an underwhelming 2020-21 campaign. Lowry still produced solid performances for the team, averaging 17.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. His assists tally was the fourth-best of his career at that point.

The Raptors were nowhere close to the team they were over the last few seasons that campaign. They were also forced to play away from home in Tampa due to COVID-19 regulations in Toronto. Eventually, they finished the season as the 12th seed with a 27-45 record, in what turned out to be Lowry's last campaign with them.

#4 2013-14 season - 7.4

Kyle Lowry in action during the Toronto Raptors vs Charlotte Bobcats game.

Kyle Lowry exploded during his second season with the Toronto Raptors during the 2013-14 campaign.

He averaged then career-highs in points (17.4), assists (7.4) and rebounds per game (4.7). Lowry's exploits helped the Raptors end a five-year playoff drought. The franchise finished as the third seed that year, registering a 48-34 win-loss record.

#3 2021-22 season (ongoing) - 7.5

Kyle Lowry in action during the Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat game

Kyle Lowry is on course to have one of the best seasons of his career in terms of assists per game this campaign.

The Miami Heat guard is averaging 10.7 points, 7.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game. His assists per game production is the second-best of his career so far. Considering how the Heat are performing with Lowry on the floor, this could be one of his best seasons in terms of assists per outing.

#2 2019-20 season - 7.5

Kyle Lowry in action during the Toronto Raptors vs Detroit Pistons game

The Toronto Raptors were coming off a championship run, and had just lost their reigning Finals MVP, Kawhi Leonard, in free agency. In Leonard's absence, the team's leading player was Kyle Lowry, who stepped up admirably, producing solid performances.

Lowry averaged 19.4 points, 7.5 assists and five rebounds per contest that season. His assists tally is currently the second-best of his career. The Raptors did not disappoint that campaign, finishing as the second seed with a 53-19 record.

#1 2019-20 season - 8.4

Kyle Lowry at the Toronto Raptors Victory Parade & Rally

Kyle Lowry was on an absolute tear during the Toronto Raptors' 2019-20 championship-winning season. He averaged a career-best 8.4 assists per game, playing alongside Kawhi Leonard, to go with 14.2 points per contest.

The Raptors finished as the second seed in the East, registering an impressive 58-24 win-loss record.

