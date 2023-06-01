5 highest paid NBA coaches explored as Monty Williams signs for Pistons in a massive deal

Sometimes, all it takes is the right coach to maximize the full potential of an NBA team. A bench tactician could sometimes be the difference between a championship and an early offseason.

In some ways, coaches have become nearly as impactful as the players. The most accomplished and maybe those considered with great potential are surprisingly well-paid.

Here are the NBA’s best-paid coaches:

#5 Rick Carlisle ($7.25 million)

The Indiana Pacers head coach was previously a little lower down this leader before three of the most accomplished NBA bench leaders were axed. Doc Rivers, Mike Budenholzer and Nick Nurse were in the $8 million range before their respective teams decided to go different routes.

Rick Carlisle led the Dallas Mavericks to the 2011 NBA championship before signing a four-year, $29 million deal with the Pacers. Carlisle is also credited for building the 2000s Detroit Pistons which were perennial title contenders.

He was, however, no longer with the team when Detroit eventually won it in 2004 with Larry Brown manning the sidelines.

#4 Erik Spoelstra ($8.5 million)

The man considered by many to be the best in the business is playing in his sixth NBA Finals. He is hoping to win his third championship at the expense of the Denver Nuggets in this year’s championship series.

Erik Spoelstra’s story is well-documented. He started his career in Miami as a video coordinator. He slowly rose the ranks until Pat Riley named him the head coach in 2008.

“Spo” coached the Miami Heat to four straight Finals appearances from 2011 to 2014. He was the man behind the scenes guiding LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh to two NBA titles.

#3 Steve Kerr ($9.5 million)

Another name that’s associated with success and titles is Steve Kerr. He led the Golden State Warriors to five straight NBA Finals, winning three of them.

Kerr’s offense helped Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green dominate the NBA from 2015 to 2019. If not for injuries to Kevin Durant and Thompson, Kerr’s resume would likely have been even more mind-boggling.

Before losing to the LA Lakers in the semi-finals, the Warriors had never lost to a Western Conference team in the playoffs. Notably, he will also be leading the US Men’s National Basketball team in the Olympics.

#2 Gregg Popovich ($11.5 million)

Gregg Popovich is the winningest coach in NBA history. He has five championships, all with the San Antonio Spurs, and led his team to 22 straight postseason appearances.

“Pop,” as he is fondly called by players and coaches, held the top spot over the past few years. He undoubtedly deservs his spot on the totem pole as his credentials are simply glittering.

Gregg Popovich is now 74 years old but could remain in the league for a few more years as a coach after San Antonio stunningly won the NBA Draft Lottery.

They are expected to pick up French phenom Victor Wembanyama, meaning Popovich’s win totals and championships could get a bump up now that he has another generational big man at his disposal.

#1 Monty Williams ($13.05 million)

The Detroit Pistons stunned the NBA coaching world recently when they made Monty Williams the highest-paid coach in the league. He signed a six-year $78.5 million deal with the Pistons. The former Phoenix Suns play-caller also has incentives stipulated in his contract.

Bojan Bogdanovic ($20 million), Marvin Bagley III ($12.5 million) and James Wiseman ($12.1 million) will earn more than Williams next season in Detroit.

The Pistons are counting on Williams’ calm veteran leadership and ability to develop youngsters to make the Pistons relevant again.

