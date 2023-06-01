"He got a BAG"- NBA fans react to Monty Williams signing a whopping $72 million deal to become the new head coach of the Pistons

Monty Williams will take over the job left by Dwane Casey and become the Detroit Pistons' 37th head coach. Williams was fired by the Phoenix Suns last month after guiding the team to a 194-115 record from 2019 to 2023.

Williams' six-year $72 million deal quickly gained comments from fans who were stunned by the whopping amount:

"He got a BAG"

Monty Williams' original contract with the Phoenix Suns was reportedly $25 million for five years. He signed an extension for 2-3 years that raised his pay to $8-$10 million per season.

Since the Suns and Williams did not agree to a buyout, the erstwhile NBA journeyman will still get earn money from his former team. The new contract with the Detroit Pistons will instanly vault him over the top as the highest-paid coach in the league. He will replace his mentor and former coach Gregg Popovich ($11.5 million) at the top of the totem pole.

Monty Williams has gained a reputation for developing talent, likely one of the biggest reasons why he was hired. Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson and Deandre Ayton started to blossom underneath his guidance and leadership.

The Pistons have a superb collection of young talents that could make them elite contenders in the Eastern Conference. Detroit has Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren, Killian Hayes and James Wiseman on their roster.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania twitter.com/shamscharania/… Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Breaking: Monty Williams and the Detroit Pistons have agreed in principle on a six-year, $72 million deal for Williams to become the franchise’s new head coach, sources tell me and @JLEdwardsIII . The deal is expected to be finalized in the coming days. Breaking: Monty Williams and the Detroit Pistons have agreed in principle on a six-year, $72 million deal for Williams to become the franchise’s new head coach, sources tell me and @JLEdwardsIII. The deal is expected to be finalized in the coming days. Monty Williams’ Pistons deal could reach eight years and $100M based on team options and incentives, sources tell me and @JLEdwardsIII Monty Williams’ Pistons deal could reach eight years and $100M based on team options and incentives, sources tell me and @JLEdwardsIII. twitter.com/shamscharania/…

Williams could have had an even better emerging players to coach if the Pistons had not fallen to fifth in the 2023 NBA Draft. Detroit had the worst record (17-65) last season and had a 14% chance to land the No. 1 pick. Still, they should be able to get another superb pick in the coming June 22 draft.

Monty Williams could add Jarace Walker to the Detroit Pistons lineup

The Detroit Pistons falling to fifth in this year's draft was just a big misfortune. They now couldn't get their hands on Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson, Brandon Miller and likely Amen Thompson. The four are widely-expected to be the top four names to be called in the draft.

Monty Williams, however, should still have superb talents to pick from, including Jarace Walker of the Houston Cougars. The Pistons' perimeter is all set with Cade Williams, Hayes and Ivey the future of the team's perimeter.

The Pistons could make use of the wide-bodied, bruising and athletic Walker. Depending on the matchup, Williams could roll out Walker, Wiseman and Duren. The potential should be mouthwatering for Detroit fans who are expectedly looking forward to the team's return to relevance.

Williams' first season with the Pistons might not be enough to bring back playoff basketball to Detroit. The second and third seasons are when they're expected to make some noise in the stacked Eastern Conference.

