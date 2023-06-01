Monty Williams has found a new home with the Detroit Pistons. A few weeks after getting axed by the Phoenix Suns, the former NBA Coach of the Year winner will take his talents to Motor City.

"Breaking: Monty Williams and the Detroit Pistons have agreed in principle on a six-year, $72 million deal for Williams to become the franchise’s new head coach, sources tell me and @JLEdwardsIII. The deal is expected to be finalized in the coming days."

Phoenix was eliminated in brutal fashion over the last two seasons, which was probably why Williams was fired. He did bring the Suns to the 2021 NBA Finals where they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks after leading 2-0 in the series.

Williams will go from an elite Western Conference team to one that could still be in rebuilding mode in the East.

Monty Williams will have emerging talent to work with the Detroit Pistons

Monty Williams will lead a Detroit Pistons team that's filled with young but potentially great players. Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, James Wiseman, Jalen Duren and Killian Hayes could benefit from his knowledge and veteran experience.

