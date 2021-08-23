5 highest rated rookies in NBA 2K22

NBA 2K22 recently released the first batch of official ratings for the game, which is set to be released on September 10th. After initially releasing the official ratings for the top ten players, a range of other WNBA and NBA ratings for the upcoming game have now been released.

NBA 2K22 features Luka Doncic as the cover star, and has the likes of Kareem-Abdul Jabbar, Kevin Durant and Kobe Bryant in the legends’ version of the game. A few other players, such as Miles Bridges and Rudy Gobert, also had their official ratings released, but the former is especially unhappy about his 78 overall rating.

2K22 Rookie #2KRatings 👀



Where will these guys be at the end of the year? pic.twitter.com/w4UiWGfGwB — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 20, 2021

On Saturday, NBA 2K posted the official ratings for the top five rookies of the 2021 class. The ratings have not put out a surprise, unlike in the case of some other established players, with Detroit Pistons’ Cade Cunningham the highest-rated rookie in the game. Without further ado, we look at the top-5:

On that note, here's a look at the five highest-rated rookies in NBA 2K22:

#5 Scottie Barnes - 76

The fourth overall pick of the 2021 NBA draft, Scottie Barnes was not expected to be in the top four. However, the Toronto Raptors sprung a surprise by picking him over Jalen Suggs, who eventually went to the Orlando Magic, somewhat unexpectedly.

BREAKING: Toronto Raptors #4 pick Scottie Barnes has signed a multi-year footwear & apparel endorsement deal with Nike. ✍️ pic.twitter.com/fePjLrY4XL — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) August 20, 2021

Nevertheless, NBA 2K has given Barnes a rating of 76, which puts him fifth in his class.

Barnes is a versatile guard who has a huge wingspan and is considered one of the unique prospects this year. He is an able defender who knows how to use his body, and is an elite playmaker capable of hitting out passes and finishing moves in transition.

#4 Jalen Suggs - 77

Jalen Suggs during the 2021 NBA Draft

Considered to be one of the four elite prospects from the 2021 class, Jalen Suggs claimed that he never wanted to go to the Toronto Raptors after he was picked by the Magic with their fifth overall pick. He is a different type of player than Barnes, as he is a quick, athletic guard with an immense basketball brain and top-notch passing prowess.

Suggs is an efficient scorer who does not give away too many turnovers, and has a lethal ability to finish at the rim. His overall shooting can sometimes be erratic, especially from distance. However, that is something he has a lot of time to work on.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav