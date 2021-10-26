5 highest-scoring playoff games of LeBron James' career

LeBron James is regarded by many as one of the best basketball players of all time. His 19-year long career has seen him score over 35,000 points and win all major laurels in the league. He has played in three NBA teams throughout his career, and has won a championship with all of them.

James has four NBA championships and as many Finals MVP trophies on his resume. His performances in the playoffs have been absolutely impressive. The 36-year old averages 28.7 PPG, 9.0 RPG and 7.2 APG in 266 playoff games he has played in his career.

There have been many instances where he turned the tables and won games for his team all by himself.

Right from his first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers to his recent championship run with the LA Lakers, James has had many inspirational playoff performances. On that note, here's a look at five of the highest-scoring playoff games of LeBron James' illustrious NBA career:

#5 Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks (May 9, 2009)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks - Game One

The Cleveland Cavaliers faced off against the Atlanta Hawks in the 2008-09 Eastern Conference Finals. In Game 3 of the series, LeBron James decided to take things under control, dropping a massive 47-point performance against the Atlanta Hawks.

He also secured 12 rebounds and eight assists to help the team to a comfortable 97-82 win. James was efficient on the night, shooting at a 60% efficiency from the field. The Cavaliers took cruise control of the series with a win in Game 3, helping them take a commanding 3-0 lead in the series.

#4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons (May 31, 2007)

Detroit Pistons vs Cleveland Cavaliers - Game One

The Cleveland Cavaliers faced off against the Detroit Pistons in a nail-biting Game 5 of the 2006-07 Eastern Conference Finals. LeBron James was at his best on that night. The King scored 48 points on 54.5% shooting from the field.

He also contributed nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals in the game that went to OT. Despite his best efforts, the Cavs fell eventually lost 109-107 in overtime. A victory in this game helped the Pistons take a 3-2 lead in the series.

