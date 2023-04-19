5 highest-scoring playoff games in Shaquille O'Neal's career

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most famous and iconic players in NBA history. The big man played in multiple NBA Finals, winning four, wing three NBA finals MVP trophies in the process.

O’Neal played in the playoffs with Orlando Magic, LA Lakers, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics. He played in a playoff game with every team he played for.

Let’s look at the five best scoring performances in O’Neal’s playoff career.

No. 1 (T): 46 points, LA Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings (2000 Western first round, Game 1)

O’Neal led the Lakers to a 117-107 win against the Kings in Game 1 of their 2000 playoff run. O’Neal went on to win the NBA Finals MVP that season as the Lakers won the title.

In the game, O’Neal dominated with 46 points and 17 rebounds. He shot an efficient 21 of 33. He only shot five free throws, making four.

No. 1 (T): 46 points, LA Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers (1997 Western first round, Game 1)

A youthful O’Neal showed off his dominance once again in the first game of the Lakers playoff run in 1997. The Lakers won 95-77.

O’Neal scored his 46 points on 17-for-27 shooting with 11 rebounds.

No. 3 (T): 44 points, LA Lakers vs. Philadelphia 76ers (2001 NBA Finals, Game 1)

The Lakers lost Game 1 to the Sixers 107-101. O’Neal was a force though with 44 points and 20 rebounds in 52 minutes. The Big Aristotle shot 17 of 28.

LA went on to win the finals in five games.

No. 3 (T): 44 points, LA Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings (2001 Western semifinals, Game 1)

O’Neal tormented the Kings through many years in the playoffs. This was another of his great performances against the California rivals.

O’Neal scored 44 points to go along with 21 rebounds. The Lakers won the series in four games.

No. 5: 43 points, LA Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings (2001 Western semifinals, Game 2)

O’Neal put together back-to-back incredible performances. Again he tortured the Kings defense with 43 points on 18-for-26 shooting.

The man known as Diesel was unstoppable the entire series and led the team, with Kobe Bryant adding 27 points.

