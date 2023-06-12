5 most iconic Game 7s in NBA history

They are often called the best two words in sports: Game Seven. The NBA has had plenty of Game 7s in its long, storied history. Let’s take a look at the best five Game 7s of all time.

No. 5 - 1998 NBA Eastern Conference Finals - Indiana Pacers vs Chicago Bulls

No NBA historical list would be complete without Michael Jordan. It was the famous ‘Last Dance’ Bulls that won the title in 1998, Jordan’s final NBA title.

The Pacers were one of only two teams to push Jordan’s Bulls to a Game 7. The Pacers had a fourth quarter lead and held Jordan and Scottie Pippen to 45 points combined. The Bulls pulled out a tough 88-83 win behind Toni Kukoc’s 21 points.

No. 4 - 1970 NBA Finals - LA Lakers vs New York Knicks

The famous Willis Reed game. Knicks center Reed was expected to miss the game with a leg injury. However, he sent the Garden into an uproar when he ran out of the tunnel and started the game. He scored the first two baskets of the game.

The Knicks seemed to be inspired by his resilience and went on to win the game easily. Reed finished with four points but is remembered to this day for his heroic effort.

No. 3 - 2013 NBA Finals - San Antonio Spurs vs Miami Heat

Following one of the most iconic shots in NBA history when Ray Allen completed the comeback for the Miami Heat in Game 6, the mighty LeBron James-led Heat squared off against the Spurs in Game 7 at home.

The Spurs put up a fight in Game 7, despite the devastating loss a game earlier. Tim Duncan missed two layups, and James hit a clutch jumper before the Heat pulled away in the final seconds to claim their second title with King James.

No. 2 - 2002 Western Conference Finals - LA Lakers vs Sacramento Kings

The Lakers were led by the dynamic duo of Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant to a third straight title in 2002. However, they had to earn their way to the finals. Following a Game 6 filled with controversial officiating that Kings fans are still upset about, the Lakers went on the road to Sacramento.

The intense game had 19 lead changes. O’Neal ended with 35 points as the Lakers won in overtime. Bryant added 30 in the dramatic win.

No. 1 - 2016 NBA Finals - Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors

The Cavaliers completed one of the greatest comebacks in sports history. They took down the 73-win Golden State Warriors after coming back from 3-1 down in the series.

It was a gritty, low-scoring affair. LeBron James led the win on the road and had an iconic chase-down block on Andre Iguodala with 1:50 left in the game to keep the score tied. It was one of the greatest defensive plays in NBA history.

Kyrie Irving then hit one of the most iconic shots with his 3-pointer from the top of the arc with 53 seconds left. Kevin Love then defended Steph Curry on the next possession, and the Cavs held on for the win.

