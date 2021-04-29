5 most iconic moments of Carmelo Anthony's career

Carmelo Anthony has been one of the biggest names in basketball since he entered the NBA as the third pick of the 2003 NBA Draft. He played with the Denver Nuggets from 2003 to 2011 before being traded to the New York Knicks.

Anthony stayed with the Knicks until 2017 and has gone on to play for the OKC Thunder, the Houston Rockets and the Portland Trail Blazers.

Most iconic moments of Carmelo Anthony's basketball career

Carmelo Anthony is a 10-time All-Star and has made it to six All-NBA teams. He arguably should've won the 2003-04 Rookie of the Year award over LeBron James, as he averaged more points and rebounds per game while leading the Denver Nuggets to the NBA Playoffs.

The only blot on Carmelo Anthony's career is the fact that he is yet to win an NBA championship. Regardless, his basketball career is still filled with great moments because of his immense ability to play.

In this article, we take a look at the most iconic moments in Carmelo Anthony's basketball career.

#5 Most points for the US in a single game at the Olympics

The 2012 Olympics

On August 12th, 2012, Carmelo Anthony put on an incredible scoring show as the USA competed against Nigeria in the Olympics.

Anthony played off the bench for the 2012 'Dream Team' and scored a whopping 37 points in only 14 minutes of action. His 37 points were the highest for any US player in the Olympics in a single game. He also established a record with 10 three-pointers in 12 attempts and led the USA to a 156-73 victory over Nigeria.

#4 2012-13 NBA scoring champion

Carmelo Anthony with the New York Knicks in 2012

Carmelo Anthony had his best year with the New York Knicks in his third season with the franchise.

The Mike Woodson-led New York Knicks finished second in the Eastern Conference behind the world-beating Miami Heat, with a 54-28 record.

Anthony led the team with 28.7 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. He also led the entire NBA in scoring with a 28.7 average per game and snapped Kevin Durant's run of three consecutive scoring champions.

Carmelo Anthony finished third in the MVP voting and also earned one first-place vote for the 2012-13 NBA MVP, which infamously kept LeBron James away from being a unanimous MVP.

#3 Career-high 62 points in an NBA game

Carmelo Anthony with the New York Knicks in 2014

On January 24th, 2014, Carmelo Anthony had his greatest NBA game in terms of scoring. He scored a career-high 62 points against the Charlotte Bobcats, the most scored points by a player in a single game in franchise history.

Anthony scored 62 points after making 23 of his 35 field-goal attempts, six of his 11 three-pointers and all his 10 free throws. He also grabbed 13 rebounds in the game and led the New York Knicks to a 125-96 victory.

#2 NCAA champion

Syracuse Hosts Pep Rally For Men's And Women's Final Four Basketball Teams

Carmelo Anthony played for Syracuse back in college. In his only NCAA season, he led the team to an impressive run that closed out with the title.

At age 18, Anthony averaged 22.2 points and 10 rebounds per game, leading the team to a 30-5 record. He registered 33 points against Texas in the Final Four before scoring 20 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in the Championship Game against Kansas.

Anthony was named consensus NCAA Freshman of the Year and second-team All-American in his only season in collegiate basketball. He was then declared eligible for the 2003 NBA Draft and was the third pick, behind LeBron James and Darko Milicic.

#1 Most successful basketball player in the Olympics

Gold medalist Carmelo Anthony of the United States

In the 2016 Summer Olympics in Brazil, Carmelo Anthony played in his fourth edition of the Olympics for Team USA. After the team won the gold medal in the final against Serbia, Anthony became the most successful basketball player in the history of the Olympics.

Anthony won his third gold medal in 2016, after the ones he earned in 2012 and 2008. Combined with the bronze he won with the team in 2004, he is the player with the most medals in the history of basketball in the Olympics.

Carmelo Anthony has four medals in the Olympics and is tied with Gennadi Volnov and Sergei Belov.

Also read: 4 father-son duos who have won NBA championship rings