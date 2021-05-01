5 most iconic moments of Derrick Rose's career

Derrick Rose has been an exemplary point guard in the NBA throughout his professional career. Only a few players have played at this level with the same intensity and passion as Rose has.

Rose is arguably the next best thing that has happened to the Chicago Bulls since the Michael Jordan era. Despite enduring the kind of injuries that make most players retire, Derrick Rose has found a way to recover and continue making plays as if he never left.

Five legendary moments of Derrick Rose's career

There are a plethora of moments that would describe how electrifying Derrick Rose's career has been.

His perseverance and consistency despite going through career-ending injuries is very laudable. On that note, let's delve into the five top moments of his career.

#1 Career-high 50 points in Minnesota

Derrick Rose (#25) of the Minnesota Timberwolves

Derrick Rose underwent four knee surgeries before the end of 2017, three of which came during his campaign with the Chicago Bulls. His persistent knee injuries frustrated the guard to the extent that he contemplated his future as a basketball player.

His frustration was prevalent during his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers. In 2018, Derrick Rose signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves, which marked the beginning of the comeback of the former MVP.

Congratulations to @drose on winning moment of the year at the #NBAAwards!



Here's his post-game interview from after his monster night on the court. pic.twitter.com/5C3zTLCi07 — Bally Sports North (@BallySportsNOR) June 25, 2019

On October 31, 2018, Derrick Rose went berserk and recorded a career-high 50 points, four rebounds and six assists. Ironically, that came against the Utah Jazz, who had waived him in February 2018, two days after he was signed.

The last time Derrick Rose had such a dominant performance was almost eight years ago when he recorded 40+ points for the Chicago Bulls. He ended the season with 18 points per game while shooting at 48.2% from the field.

#2 MVP campaign in the 2010-11 season

Derrick Rose (#1) of the Chicago Bulls

After winning the NBA Rookie of the Year Award in 2009, Derrick Rose was hungry for more accolades. When asked about his expectations ahead of the next season, he had replied, "Why can't I be the MVP of the league?".

What seemed like a tall statement at the time came to fruition at the end of the 2010-11 regular season. In an exceptional campaign, Derrick Rose led the Chicago Bulls to a 62-20 run on the season.

9 years ago today, Derrick Rose became the youngest MVP in NBA history. He joined MJ as the only Bulls to ever win the award.



Celebrate today 🌹🐐 pic.twitter.com/xPSOU3CyMQ — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) May 3, 2020

Rose, in the process, became only the third player behind Michael Jordan and LeBron James to record 2,000 points and 600 assists in one season since the 1972-73 campaign. Rose claimed the MVP award after recording 25 points, 7,7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game that season.

With that feat, Derrick Rose became the youngest MVP in NBA history (22 years and six months), lowering the record of 1968-69 winner Wes Unseld, who was 23 years and two months old at the time.

#3 Rookie of the Year award in 2009

The best plays from Derrick Rose's Rookie of the Year season.



Happy Birthday, @DRose. #NBABDAY pic.twitter.com/KdmjgXYmGT — NBA Draft (@NBADraft) October 4, 2018

Derrick Rose won the Rookie of the year award in 2009 after he was selected with the first overall pick by the Chicago Bulls in the 2008 NBA draft. He led all rookies in scoring and finished the season with an average of 16.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.

Although he broke several records in the regular season, his most noteworthy display was his 36 points and 11 assists on his playoff debut.

Derrick Rose was the second playoff debutant behind Chris Paul to record 35 points and ten assists in playoff history. Despite getting knocked out in the first round after seven games, Derrick Rose averaged 19.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists in the playoffs that campaign.

#4 Career-high 44 points in the 2011 playoffs

Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks - Game Three

Derrick Rose led the Chicago Bulls to their third consecutive postseason in 2011. The guard, determined not to bow out in the first round again, helped the Bulls overcome the eighth-seeded Indiana Pacers in the first round.

The series was split 1-1 after the Atlanta Hawks capitalized on their home-court advantage in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Game 3 was a different story, though, as Derrick Rose stepped on the court, all guns blazing.

(2011) Derrick Rose goes OFF for 44 points in a playoff game against the Hawks! 🌹 pic.twitter.com/5fMSgFjjhT — Timeless Sports (@timelesssports_) December 24, 2018

The MVP recorded his then career-high tally of 44 points and seven assists in what was a 17-point win. Derrick Rose activated 'God mode' and overwhelmed the Indiana Pacers.

#5 Buzzer-beater against Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2015 playoffs

After several injuries, Derrick Rose was playing again, and his team made it to the playoffs. It was his first postseason appearance since 2011 when the Bulls lost to the LeBron James-led Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.

(2015) Derrick Rose banks a 3 at the buzzer in game 3 of the Playoffs 🔥



pic.twitter.com/yO8uosW770 — The Hoop Network (@TheHoopNet) May 26, 2020

Determined to take revenge, Rose worked hard on the court towards the end of the season after his return from surgery. The guard had an opportunity to take a swipe at LeBron James, who was then playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Derrick Rose gave the Chicago Bulls the lead in the series after sinking a buzzer-beater in game 3. He averaged 30 points, seven rebound, and seven assists. However, his efforts were not enough, as the Cleveland Cavaliers won the next three games to end the Bulls' playoff run.