5 most iconic moments from Shaquille O'Neal's entertainment career

Shaquille O'Neal has since been a very important figure in the basketball scene since making his debut as a rookie for the Orlando Magic in 1992. He has won almost everything there is to win in the NBA and has done that while entertaining the world with his other activities off the court.

Shaquille O'Neal is by far the most talented NBA player, with his talents seeing him function in various other industries and making a splash while at it. Shaq has engrained himself and his brand into the entertainment scene for decades, and while not all endeavors were successful, he is most fulfilled in leaving no stone unturned.

In this article, we'd highlight the five most iconic moments Shaq has had over the years in the entertainment scene.

#5 Reality TV Shaq

Shaqille O'Neal makes a face after talking some trash to Albert Pujols at a press conference for ABC's "Shaq VS" at the Four Seasons Hotel on August 12, 2009 in St. Louis, Mo.

In 2009, Shaquille O'Neal embarked on a new experience outside his basketball career. He starred in a reality TV show about himself, titled Shaq Vs. The show sees Shaq go through new challenges in every episode. With his claim of being the greatest athlete, he takes on different professionals in their various fields in a match of skills.

Park Life Sport @ParkLife_Sport As part of his reality TV show ‘Shaq Vs.’, O’Neal fought former world champion Oscar De La Hoya in a sparring match. Unsurprisingly, De La Hoya won by Unanimous decision. As part of his reality TV show ‘Shaq Vs.’, O’Neal fought former world champion Oscar De La Hoya in a sparring match. Unsurprisingly, De La Hoya won by Unanimous decision. https://t.co/siKwS0cVxM

Some of these challenges include a game of beach volleyball against the three-time volleyball Olympic gold medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings, playing against Ben Roethlisberger in a game of 7-on-7 football challenge, and a swimming contest against the most decorated Olympian, Micheal Phelps, who has a total of 28 medals.

Shaquille O'Neal's ABC Network powered show was co-anchored by Pat Tomasulo (WGN-TV sports anchor) and Mike Goldbert (UFC play-by-play announcer).

#4 Shaq and Justin Bieber dance-off

Shaquille O''Neal of the Los Angeles Lakers performs a rap as teammates dance along during the Laker parade at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. DIGITAL IMAGE Mandatory Credit: Jeff Gross/ALLSPORT

One iconic moment that had millions of fans across the globe raving in total awe of Shaquille O'Neal's multi-talented skills was a dance-off with the multiplatinum award-winning Pop/R&B star, Justin Bieber.

The dance-off took place in Orlando, Florida, on one of Bieber's tours and was witnessed by thousands of highly excited fans. The seven-foot NBA superstar who created the content as part of his episode on the ABC show "Shaq Vs" busted nerve-racking moves, one of which was his famous breakneck move. Shaquille O'Neal wowed the world, including Bieber, on how light he was on his feet, showing other big men how to do it on the dance floor.

Shab00ty 🎮: #GenshinImpact @SHABOOTY Shaq Dancing with Jabbawockeez at 2009 NBA All-Star Game:



At the 2009 NBA All-Star game, which was held in Phoenix, Shaquille O'Neal took the stage with the award-winning American dance group, Jabbawockeez, all dressed in their famous costumes. He danced with the group in a minute-long routine that saw him ripping his pants off his body and throwing it into the crowd to the delight of the hometown fans.

