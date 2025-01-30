5 iconic sneakers used by NBA stars during All-Star Weekend ft. Kobe Bryant's Crazy 8

The NBA All-Star Weekend brings together stars from across the league every year. The weekend’s star power means that iconic sneakers would be seen all over the place as players wearing them compete in various events. These include the 3-point shootout, the dunk contest and the All-Star game, the weekend’s main event.

Seeing a shoe worn by a legend in the All-Star game can change a sneaker from ordinary footwear to legendary sporting gear. Here are five of the most iconic sneakers worn during the NBA’s All-Star weekends in history.

5 iconic sneakers used by NBA stars during All-Star Weekend

Adidas Crazy 8

Kobe Bryant - Source: Imagn

Before being one of Nike's icons, many have forgotten that the late great Kobe Bryant was once part of the Adidas brand. Bryant showcased his first-ever signature shoes, the Crazy 8, in the 1998 NBA All-Star game, matching up against the likes of his idol, Michael Jordan.

The shoes were predominantly white and black but had purple hints on their tongue as All-Star teams back then had to wear their team’s jersey colors. In Bryant’s case, he wore the dark jersey of the LA Lakers as his shoes matched the colors.

The sneaker was re-released in 2024 with some new tweaks, such as the number embedded in the front. It used to be the number 8, Bryant’s former jersey number, but now it is 98, to create a callback of the All-Star year it was worn.

Air Jordan 3 Retro 'True Blue'

Michael Jordan - Source: Imagn

Another shoe that Kobe wore in the All-Star game, Air Jordan 3 Retro 'True Blue,' was featured in the 2003 All-Star weekend, the last time Michael Jordan played in an All-Star game.

Kobe wore the shoes as he defended Jordan on multiple occasions in the game, paying homage to his idol. The shoes are remembered to be the first Air Jordans not to have the typical red colorways of the Chicago Bulls.

Air Zoom Generation Retro QS 'All-Star - Wheat'

LeBron James - Source: Imagn

LeBron James wore the Air Zoom Generation Retro QS 'All-Star - Wheat' in his first appearance in the All-Star weekend in 2004. The shoes were iconic for their beige-brown look that meshed well with James’ Cleveland Cavaliers jersey.

James put up 33 points in his All-Star game debut wearing the shoes, adding prestige to the sneaker that is now remembered for its historical significance rather than its look.

Zoom KD 4 'All-Star - Galaxy'

Kevin Durant - Source: Imagn

Kevin Durant got his first All-Star MVP nod wearing the Zoom KD 4 'All-Star - Galaxy' in the 2012 All-Star game. It was Durant’s fourth signature shoe, made more supreme for its galaxy look and a black midsole that resembles the stars.

The shoe was also glow-in-the-dark as it looked great during Durant’s All-Star performance. The sneakers also blended great with the Western Conference’s red jerseys.

PUMA MB.01 ‘Rick and Morty’

LaMelo Ball - Source: Imagn

Lamelo Ball has been the poster child of colorful shoes in the All-Star game. Perhaps his most iconic was the PUMA MB.01 ‘Rick and Morty’ he wore during the 2022 All-Star game.

The shoes paid homage to Ball’s favorite show, 'Rick and Morty,' with logos and graphics embedded in the shoes, catching fans’ attention throughout the All-Star showcase.

