5 ideal landing spots for Gary Trent Jr. amid Raptors trade rumors

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly open to a “fire sale” after trading away stars Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby, with indications pointing to the potential trade of Gary Trent Jr. The shooting guard has garnered interest from several teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets.

Trent Jr. has an $18.56 million expiring contract, which impacts his trade value. This season, he is averaging 11.7 points and shooting 41.5% from three on 5.6 attempts per game.

As the Raptors navigate trade talks, here are five teams that could potentially trade for Gary Trent Jr.

5 ideal landing spots for Gary Trent Jr.

#1. Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly buyers in the trade market, and they could bolster their guard rotation with Gary Trent Jr., who is shooting a career-high from distance. The Nets have a ton of assets from the Kevin Durant trade, so giving up some in exchange for Trent would not be a problem.

#2. Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons are in need of players who can help instill a winning culture in the organization, and Trent could be a target. Cade Cunningham hasn’t had a reliable shooting guard, and Trent could be a steady backcourt partner for him. Extending Trent would not be a problem in the future, as the Pistons can have up to $60 million in cap space this offseason.

#3. Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic rank second-to-last in the league when it comes to 3-point shooting, and acquiring Trent would benefit their spacing. Given the abundance of young talents on their roster, bringing in the 25-year-old shooting guard could enhance their overall consistency.

#4. LA Lakers

The LA Lakers have had an underwhelming season so far, and one of the aspects they could improve on is guard play and 3-point shooting—two things Trent could help them with. However, bringing in an $18 million contract could be difficult for the team.

#5. San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs could use Trent to partner with Victor Wembanyama. Trent has playoff experience, so he could be a veteran despite his relatively young age.

3 packages the Raptors can acquire in a Gary Trent trade

The Raptors are rebuilding, and their main focus in a potential Gary Trent Jr. trade is obtaining young talents and/or picks. However, the substantial salary associated with Trent Jr. might pose a challenge for interested teams.

Here are three trade packages that could make sense for the Raptors.

#1. D'Angelo Russell and Jalen Hood-Schifino

The Lakers could part ways with their starting guard and first-round pick to acquire Trent. This trade could benefit the Lakers as it involves no picks.

#2. Devonte Graham and second-round picks

In a theoretical trade with the Spurs, Devonte Graham is the most likely to be sent to the Raptors. The Spurs could also send second-round picks to compensate the Raptors.

#3. Gary Harris and Jett Howard

Adding a veteran in Gary Harris and a rookie in Jett Howard could be perfect for the Raptors’ rebuild. Howard has had a hard time breaking into the Magic rotation, and he might find minutes with the Raptors.

