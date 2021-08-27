5 incidents when top NBA players talked about their favorite NFL teams

NBA players are some of the most widely known and beloved stars in the world. Their name precedes their presence no matter where they go. Especially stars like LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and Stephen Curry who have become global icons.

The idea of being a global superstar is so hard to comprehend for an average person, it often comes as a surprise to realize that the superstars we love and adore are also human and therefore have likes, dislikes, routines, and are fans of other teams and players.

Times when NBA players talked about their favorite NFL teams

Today, we bring to you a list of five top NBA players talking about their favorite NFL teams. The basketball stars on the list are not only followers of their own sport but also of the gridiron football.

These NBA stars absolutely love watching and following their teams. And when time and schedule permits, they love talking about their favorite NFL teams. No wonder Super Bowl ticket prices are always so high with all these global icons and celebrities swarming to get them.

#1 Kevin Durant – Washington Football Team

Kevin Durant in a Pittsburgh Steelers v Washington Redskins game after winning the Olympic gold

Kevin Durant, one of the greatest players in the current NBA league, is an outspoken Washington Football Team fan, even though we are sure he still calls them the Redskins for nostalgic and esthetic purposes. KD loves the team so much that he released a limited edition KD Redskins shoes.

KD often discusses the Washington Football Team in his interviews, social media posts and tweets. But our top pick for KD talking about his favorite NFL team is not from any interview or social media post. Rather, it is a small snippet from the Green Bay Packers Stadium during the 2013 Week 2 game.

The two second video uploaded to the Washington Football Team's YouTube channel shows the NBA superstar Slim Reaper saying, "Hail to the Redskins." These are enough words to prove how much he loves the team.

#2 Kobe Bryant – Philadelphia Eagles

Kobe Bryant during a Los Angeles Lakers v Washington Wizards game

Kobe Bryant is the most celebrated NBA player of our era. His legacy is second to none. Often considered one of the greatest to ever play basketball, Black Mamba's love and loyalty to the game remains unparalleled. An athlete, a philanthropist, and an Oscar winner, Kobe was larger than life.

One of the most iconic moments in @Eagles history, as told by the late Kobe Bryant.#NYGvsPHI | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/T7zW4h8v5U — NFL (@NFL) October 22, 2020

Yet, there was another thing that Kobe loved dearly - watching the Philadelphia Eagles play. A lifelong fan of the Eagles, Bryant's best incident of talking about his favorite NFL team in any capacity is the now incredibly famous clip of him watching the team from Philadelphia win the Super Bowl.

The clip shows Kobe following every moment in the final seconds of the game as he holds his daughter Bianka. The second the Eagles win, the NBA legend can be seen dancing around and exclaiming with sheer joy.

