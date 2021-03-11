5 incredible NBA records you may have forgotten

The NBA annals are full of extraordinary feats that appear almost unbeatable. Some of Wilt Chamberlain's records from the 1960s don't seem like getting broken for years to come, like his 100-point game on March 2nd, 1962, or an entire NBA season averaging over 50 points per game.

Wilt Chamberlain's biggest records are easily remembered by many diehard NBA fans. However, there are other extraordinary marks in the competition that are not easily remembered. On that note, let's have a look at five such records.

#5 Players with 20/20/20 in a single NBA game

Wilt.Chamberlain

Achieving a triple-double is already hard enough to do in the NBA. However, some players like Wilt Chamberlain and Oscar Robertson made it look like a routine in the past, and the likes of Luka Doncic and Russell Westbrook also seem to be masters in this area.

But achieving a triple-double by reaching 20 in three different categories looks simply impossible to accomplish in today's competitive NBA. But Wilt Chamberlain and Russell Westbrook defied all odds and are the only players in NBA history to do so.

Chamberlain achieved the feat back on February 2nd, 1968, while playing for the Philadelphia 76ers against Detroit Pistons. He put up 22 points, 25 rebounds and 21 assists in that game.

Westbrook, meanwhile, did it on April 2nd, 2019, against the LA Lakers, tallying 20 points, 20 rebounds and 21 assists.

#4 Most minutes played in a single NBA game

Dale Ellis.

Dalle Ellis played in 17 NBA seasons between 1983 and 2000, making one All-Star Game and one All-NBA team while playing for six different teams.

In one of the most shocking stat lines in the history of the NBA, Ellis once played a record 69 minutes in a game with five overtime periods, doing so in the clash between the Seattle SuperSonics and the Milwaukee Bucks on November 9th, 1989.

Not only did he play 69 minutes, but he also scored a career-high 53 points to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 155-154 win.

#3 Most three-pointers made by a player in an NBA game without missing

Ben Gordon with the Detroit Pistons.

Three-point shooting might be the most coveted attribute in today's NBA and is something most contenders look for to land players on their rosters.

In NBA history, there have been three times when a player made nine three-pointers in a single game without missing a single attempt.

Latrell Sprewell became the first ever to do it back on February 4th, 2003, when he was playing for the New York Knicks. In that game, Sprewell scored 38 points against the LA Clippers and tied his career-high for three-pointers made in a single game.

Then Ben Gordon did it twice, doing so in 2006 and 2012. Gordon's career-high for triples in a single game was nine, which he achieved three times in his career. On two of those three occasions, he made all of his nine 3P attempts.

#2 Most losses by a team in a single NBA season

Philadelphia 76ers'.

The NBA regular season might be long for some teams that are desperate to reach the NBA Playoffs and battle for the championship. However, it might seem endless to other teams for entirely different reasons.

The 1972-73 Philadelphia 76ers had a long season, not because they were waiting for the postseason, but each game seemed like a torture for them. The Sixers that season became the first team in NBA history to lose at least 70 games in a single season, finishing the regular season with a 9-73 record and a dismal .110 winning percentage.

Since then, five other teams have lost 70 games in a single season, with the 2015-16 Philadelphia 76ers the last one to do so with 72 defeats.

#1 Most teams played for in NBA history

Jim Jackson with the Dallas Mavericks.

Chucky Brown, Tony Massenburg, Jim Jackson and Joe Smith hold the NBA record for most teams represented in the history of the league, with 12 each.

Brown played for 12 teams in his 13-year career, winning an NBA title in 1995 with the Houston Rockets. Massenburg, meanwhile, also played 13 NBA seasons, winning the 2005 title with the San Antonio Spurs.

Jackson, the best player in this group, played 14 NBA seasons but never won the championship or made an All-Star or All-NBA team. Meanwhile, Joe Smith played 16 campaigns, starting 619 games, the second-most among players in this list; he was an All-Rookie in the 1995-96 season.