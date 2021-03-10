3 needs Milwaukee Bucks must address ahead of the NBA trade deadline

As Giannis Antetokounmpo returns from his All-Star Game MVP performance, the Milwaukee Bucks brass will make crucial decisions between now and the NBA trade deadline. After lording it over the Eastern Conference the past two seasons, the Bucks have surrendered their place to the Philadelphia 76ers, who will possibly give that spot to the Brooklyn Nets soon.

Antetokounmpo hasn’t sniffed the NBA Finals yet, despite being the MVP for the past two seasons. The Milwaukee Bucks know their superstar needs more support if they want to win an NBA championship. When the smoke clears at the end of the NBA trade deadline, the team will have to be a stronger title contender than it is today.

Identifying Milwaukee Bucks’ 3 biggest needs ahead of NBA trade deadline

The Milwaukee Bucks have some work to do to get this team where it needs to be. They know their core players and they will have to decide who among the supporting cast they’re willing to give up to get the players they need before the NBA trade deadline arrives.

#1 Another Scorer

If the playoffs have shown us anything, it’s that the Milwaukee Bucks need another threat, whether from the inside or outside, someone who can take the pressure off Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. The hope is that Jrue Holiday will be that player, but he could already be expending too much energy guarding the best wing players in the league come playoff time.

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks shoots over Royce O'Neale #23 of the Utah Jazz. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images).

Having another 15-point scorer will help ease some of the offensive burden carried by their two stars. It will also give the Bucks more options on offense, something they have lacked in each of their last two playoff runs.

#2 Depth at the wings

This aspect could decide whether or not the Milwaukee Bucks become champions. After Donte DiVincenzo at shooting guard and Khris Middleton at small forward, there’s not enough depth in the wing positions. The Bucks can solve both issues with a single player.

Advertisement

Victor Oladipo reportedly turned down a big contract extension with the Rockets. He has a chip on his shoulder, with everything to prove... pic.twitter.com/zlHgz6KuiG — Kyle Barry Media (@kylebarrymedia) March 2, 2021

If they can grab a player who can play either of those positions like the Orlando Magic’s Evan Fournier, or if they can pry Victor Oladipo away from the Houston Rockets, the Bucks’ depth problem would disappear. DiVincenzo would have to be moved to the bench in favor of Fournier or Oladipo if they can land either of the players.

#3 Stretch PF/C

Nemanja Bjelica has been the subject of trade rumors and the Milwaukee Bucks are interested, according to a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The Bucks need another forward who can shoot from the perimeter, and Bjelica fits the bill.

Nemanja Bjelica had some words for Jared Dudley after this three 👀 pic.twitter.com/RPEXAN41wT — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) March 4, 2021

Bjelica is averaging 8.5 points on 48.3 percent shooting from the field. His 3-point shooting has dipped this season to 33.3 percent, but he has shot 41.7 percent in his last nine games. If he were to play alongside Antetokounmpo and Middleton, Bjelica would get a lot of opportunities to bury open 3-pointers.

Whether they can put together a package that the Sacramento Kings would like remains to be seen. If not him, the Milwaukee Bucks should be looking for another player similar to Bjelica’s skill set.

Also Read: 3 needs New Orleans Pelicans must address ahead of NBA trade deadline