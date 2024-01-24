5 incredibly skilled 2-way guards available on trade block ahead of NBA Trade Deadline 2024

With January drawing to an end, the NBA Trade Deadline is looming ever closer, and fans can expect plenty of player movement in the coming days. Many teams that are hoping to be contenders when the playoffs start in June will use the next two weeks to address the weaknesses that they've seen on their roster.

One of the most valuable assets that a playoff team can have is a two-way player due to their ability to impact the game on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. There are a few two-way players who could be moved before the NBA Trade Deadline. Here are the names that teams should look out for.

Also read: NBA Trade Deadline: 7 teams that can't add Kyle Lowry in a buyout situation under new CBA rules

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5 talented 2-way guards who could be moved before the NBA Trade Deadline

#1 Bruce Brown (11.9 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 48.1 FG%)

Bruce Brown could be traded again before the NBA Trade Deadline

Everyone recognized the value of Bruce Brown to the Denver Nuggets during their championship run. As such, he should be one of the most coveted players in this year's trade market.

He was recently traded by the Indiana Pacers to the Toronto Raptors for All-Star Forward Pascal Siakam, and luckily for teams that are competing, it appears the Raptors are willing to move him once more.

Brown will be a valuable two-way player who can be a sparkplug off the bench for any team but only a team with championship aspirations will be able to fully take advantage of those talents.

#2 Dejounte Murray (21.4 ppg, 5.0 apg, 1.3 spg)

Dejounte Murray is one of the hottest names on the NBA Trade Block

The Atlanta Hawks are now ready to move on from the Dejounte Murray-Trae Young backcourt duo experiment by trading Murray for the right price. They are reportedly asking for a couple of first-round picks and would like to honor his request to be sent to a team that is in a position for an immediate playoff run.

There are plenty of suitors for Murray due to his ability to make an impact on both ends of the floor, and they aren't limited to contenders. The Milwaukee Bucks could use a guy like Murray as they try to re-establish themselves as one of the best defenses in the league, while the LA Lakers are hoping to turn their season around with his help.

Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs are also reportedly interested in reuniting with him as they try to rebuild their roster around number one pick Victor Wembanyama.

If he does land in a contending team, he will exponentially increase their chances of becoming this season's champions. On the other hand, landing with a rebuilding team could certainly fast forward their timeline, which is why he is one of the most coveted players, and the sweepstakes for him could heat up before the NBA Trade Deadline.

#3 Alex Caruso (9.9 ppg, 1.3 spg, 49.1% FG)

Alex Caruso is one of the best two-way players right now

The Chicago Bulls' core should all be available before the NBA Trade Deadline, and while guys like Zach Lavine and DeMar DeRozan are going to generate a lot of noise, a few of the teams who want to become legitimate threats in the playoffs will be interested in adding Alex Caruso into their lineup as well.

Caruso does not put up massive scoring numbers, but he is an efficient scorer. In 38 appearances, he has averaged 9.9 points on 49.1% field goal shooting and 42.0% three-point shooting.

On defense, he is capable of clamping down ball handlers, chasing guys off screens, or denying them from getting the ball. He is also highly energetic and will hustle in every possession, making him a valuable addition to any team that wants to add a multi-faceted guard to help them in their hunt for a title.

#4 Mattise Thybulle (5.5 ppg, 1.6 spg, 36.7 3PT%)

Mattise Thybulle's defense alone is worth trading for

Mattise Thybulle is a versatile defender who can be called on to contain the best perimeter scorers on any given team. He has the size and the strength that will let him make life harder on smaller guards and a friendly contract of $33 million for the next three years.

His defensive talents alone make him a very attractive asset to grab before the NBA Trade Deadline, and while he is not a primary option on offense, teams cannot leave him alone on defense, especially when he is roaming in the corner because Thybulle is making 48.3% of his shot attempts from the right corner and 40% from the left corner.

#5 Malcolm Brogdon (15.6 ppg, 5.3 apg, 42.2 3PT%)

Malcolm Brogdon is available before the NBA Trade Deadline

The Portland TrailBlazers are in a rebuilding phase, so it makes no sense for them to hold on to 31-year-old Malcolm Brogdon, while he is still in his prime. So far this season, he is averaging 15.6 ppg and 5.3 apg, but they might as well be empty stats if he isn't traded to a team that will make the playoffs.

Thankfully for him and whichever team lands him before the NBA Trade Deadline, he is reportedly available. A Brogdon trade is unlikely to be considered a blockbuster deal, but he is the kind of player who fits the "missing puzzle piece" type of role that can push a team from being a playoff team to a championship contender.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!