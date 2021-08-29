5 of the most injury-prone NBA players entering the 2021-22 season

The biggest storyline in the 2021 NBA playoffs was the injury to star players. The two finalists and respective conference champions, Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns, faced injury-riddled teams on their way to the Finals. Many would agree that if Anthony Davis had not hurt himself, the LA Lakers would have knocked out the Phoenix Suns. Similarly for the LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets, a healthy Kawhi Leonard and Jamal Murray respectively would have helped them against the Suns.

There were more than eight All-Stars injured in the playoffs, the most in NBA history.

It's not an excuse. It's an explanation. Injuries have been the single most powerful force shaping this year's NBA playoffs. https://t.co/ToebQwj338 — WSJ Sports (@WSJSports) June 21, 2021

Which NBA player has a recent history of injuries?

Naturally, health is a major focus for teams as we head into the 2021-22 NBA season. The Golden State Warriors' title hopes depend solely on the return and health of Klay Thompson. Similarly, the Brooklyn Nets had the championship in their sights had they not lost their stars in the second round.

Let's take a look at the five most injury-prone players entering in the 2021-22 NBA season.

#1 Anthony Davis

(second from left) Anthony Davis watches from the LA Lakers bench

Anthony Davis has missed just as many games as he has played in the last year. He dealt with his fair share of injuries during his time with the New Orleans Pelicans as well, and now he cannot seem to shake the injury bug. Davis played just 36 games in the regular season and was hurt during the first round of the playoffs last season.

The slightest contact or impact appears to lead to Davis missing games. He was on the team's injury report for numerous reasons, including ankle, adductor, heel, and calf injuries, among others. The LA Lakers acquired Russell Westbrook in the offseason and are now the second-best favorites for the 2022 NBA championship. Anthony Davis is a major piece of their championship puzzle and he must remain fit for a successful title run.

#2 Victor Oladipo

Victor Oladipo with the Miami Heat [Source: InsideSport]

Victor Oladipo started the 2020-21 NBA season as a member of the Indiana Pacers who was then traded to the Houston Rockets are part of the blockbuster James Harden trade. After playing a handful of games for them, he was headed to Miami to play with the Heat. However, Oladipo played just four games for the Heat and spent the rest of the season injured.

Oladipo is another player who has carried the "injury-prone" label for a while now. He has played just 88 games in the last three seasons combined, never playing more than 20 games at a stretch. When he was added to the Miami Heat, people expected them to make noise in the NBA playoffs but Oladipo never appeared for the team in the postseason.

Moreover, the Miami Heat announced that Victor Oladipo is going to undergo surgery on his right quadriceps tendon and that his start status for the 2021-22 NBA season is uncertain.

