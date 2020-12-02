5 key questions facing the Golden State Warriors as training camps start ahead of the 2020-21 NBA season

After dominating the league for five straight years, the Golden State Warriors' stars faced season-ending injuries and everyone in the NBA believed the Warriors dynasty was over. Stephen Curry fractured his hand at the beginning of the 2019 season. Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson were injured in the 2019 NBA Finals and Durant signed with the Brooklyn Nets soon thereafter.

Earlier in this offseason, Klay Thompson suffered another season-ending Achilles tear, and the Golden State Warriors will attempt to win the 2021 NBA title without one of their bonafide stars. The franchise attempted to re-shape the lineup by making some significant offseason moves such as acquiring Kelly Oubre Jr. and drafting James Wiseman and Nico Mannion in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Five questions in front of the Golden State Warriors ahead of the 2020-21 NBA season

After being plagued by injuries, the Golden State Warriors realized the futility of wasting their resources for the 2019-2020 NBA season and decided the best course of action was to enter the lottery spots, get a high draft pick and make a meaningful comeback in the 2020-21 season with their stars healthy.

However, Klay Thompson's recent injury was a huge blow for the team and the front office had to utilize several exceptions and cap space to salvage the season. Let's take a look at 5 key questions the Golden State Warriors have to address ahead of the 2020-21 NBA season.

1. How will Kelly Oubre Jr. fit into the Warriors system?

Kelly Oubre Jr. playing for the Phoenix Suns

Kelly Oubre Jr. was acquired by the Golden State Warriors earlier in the offseason and many analysts have credited the Warriors with a smart trade. Oubre has improved his stats every year, is a decent defender, and scored 18.7 points per game last season on 50% shooting.

Kelly Oubre "100 percent" believes he can be a long-term fit for the Warriors https://t.co/UMPZbtzTaH pic.twitter.com/hm8v6xRDYf — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 25, 2020

The Golden State Warriors play a fast-paced ball movement style and Oubre's approach is a little different from how the Warriors operate. If Oubre retains his position as an SF, he'll have to come off of more screens than he is used to. He will also have to adapt to the heavy off-ball movement of the Warriors and maintain his efficiency in this new system.

Advertisement

Kelly Oube Jr. is a 24-year-old who is in his 5th year in the NBA. As mentioned earlier, he has improved every season and has the potential to be a star in this league. If Oubre manages to adapt and fit in seamlessly, the Warriors may have a successful 2020-21 campaign.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is not Klay Thompson, but he brings a skill set to the Warriors that, given the circumstances, is about as good as the Dubs could have done (via @MontePooleNBCS) https://t.co/8Zh399Mqzn pic.twitter.com/iK69OfxGy1 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 24, 2020

2. How good is James Wiseman?

James Wiseman

Advertisement

James Wiseman was selected by the Golden State Warriors with the 2nd overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. James Wiseman's skills impressed experts in the NBA and he was targeted by multiple teams ahead of the 2020 NBA draft. Wisenab led the draft class in blocks and was heavily considered the best big man available.

James Wiseman is headed to Golden State!



The @warriors select @BigTicket_JW with the No. 2 pick in the 2020 #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/SoPAoMdDEc — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 19, 2020

However, being a top 5 prospect comes with the heavy pressure attached to performances and not everyone is able to become a superstar. Rookies need a few years before they develop and reach their full potential.

If Wiseman does take a few years to develop into a star, it wouldn't match the timeline of the roster, as Curry, Thompson and Draymond are north of 30-years-old and are in a win-now situation. The current situation of the Golden State Warriors has added pressure on the young big man, he will have to excel right from his debut and show his talent.

3. Can Stephen Curry perform at an MVP level without Klay Thompson?

Stephen Curry

Advertisement

Stephen Curry is widely regarded as the greatest shooter of all time. His offensive prowess is unlike anything we have seen in the NBA. The point guard is credited with changing the game. However, the Golden State Warriors' success wouldn't have been possible without his partner and Splash Brother, Klay Thompson.

Once Klay Thompson injured his Achilles, speculations arose whether Steph will be able to carry a team alone without his sharpshooting partner. What makes Stephen Curry so potent is the threat of Klay Thompson's three-point shot. Without Thompson on the floor, Curry will have to bear the shooting load in the backcourt.

Curry was a predicted MVP candidate for the 2021 MVP season, with oddsmakers giving him an 8-1 odds of winning the award. However, the odds fell to 20-1 once the news of Thompson's injury came out. Stephen Curry has a significant load on his shoulders and will have to reach his 2015-16 season levels once more.

4. Can the Golden State Warriors structure a new offense?

Stephen Curry and Draymond Green

We are aware of the pressure the Warriors' players are facing. However, the most pressure is on the head coach, Steve Kerr, who will have to reshape and restructure the entire team's offense. The coach is faced with the huge task of adjusting to the lack of Thompson and Durant while utilizing the new players' skills.

Advertisement

The Golden State Warriors are one of the most lethal three-point shooting teams in the NBA. Their heavy ball movement and off-the-ball motion maintain a beautiful system where the sharpshooters come off of multiple screens per possession and leave the defense perplexed. However, the team is completely new and will have to adapt to a new style of play. The roster is loaded with forwards, such as Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, Oubre Jr. and Wiseman, which leaves Curry as the only shooting backcourt member in the lineup.

Steph Curry hopes the Warriors can "unleash" Kelly Oubre this upcoming seasonhttps://t.co/OV4b0r1cxh pic.twitter.com/czvnXIQh8A — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 30, 2020

Steve Kerr must orchrestrate a new offense and show the NBA that the team can adjust to changing circumstances and still be as lethal as they were before.

5. What does their starting lineup look like?

Golden State Warriors

Advertisement

The Golden State Warriors made a few noteworthy offseason moves. They acquired Kelly Oubre Jr. and drafted James Wiseman and Nico Mannion in the 2020 NBA Draft. The team's starting lineup is very different from the one which embarked on a 5-year finals run, with Curry and Green as the only recognizable faces.

The Golden State Warriors play a positionless, fast-paced style of play and traditional positions don't hold the same importance. Hence, we may see Andrew Wiggins and Kelly Oubre Jr. rotate for the forward position. Damion Lee is a projected starting guard as well, but he is likely to come off the bench with the addition of Kelly Oubre Jr. to the lineup.

Kelly Oubre: "We have a lot of length. We have a lot of size. We have a lot of versatility." Warriors could roll out a starting lineup with four guys with 7+ wingspans (Oubre, Wiggins, Draymond, Wiseman) next to Steph Curry. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 23, 2020

The starting lineup of the Golden State Warriors ahead of the 2020-21 NBA season is projected to be -

Point Guard - Stephen Curry

Shooting Guard - Andrew Wiggins

Small Forward - Kelly Oubre Jr.

Power Forward - Draymond Green

Center - James Wiseman

The Golden State Warriors are confident of making a strong postseason run and analysts haven't ruled out Stephen Curry's ability to lead his team to victory.

Advertisement

With this new starting lineup, we may see a new phase of the Golden State Warriors, one that is probably destined to great things as well.

Also Read: NBA Christmas games 2020: 5 things to watch out for