A tentative NBA Christmas schedule has been released and, as always, we will see some interesting matchups. Moreover, intriguing topics will always come out of the NBA Christmas games 2020.

Here, we will take a look at five things to watch out for in the NBA Christmas games 2020.

NBA Christmas games 2020: 5 things to watch out for

ESPN Sources: Tentative Christmas Day Schedule pic.twitter.com/MId025HKvB — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 2, 2020

The LA Lakers will play again on December 25th, but they will not be facing expected rivals.

A matchup between the LA Lakers and the fresh Golden State Warriors team was something NBA fans wanted to see. However, the NBA Christmas schedule will have the reigning champions playing Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

Meanwhile, the LA Clippers will face their nemesis Denver Nuggets, while Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans will play reigning Eastern Conference champions Miami Heat.

Stephen Curry and his Warriors will meet with two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

The NBA Christmas games 2020 will also provide us with a battle of the Atlantic Division of the Eastern Conference as the revamped Brooklyn Nets will visit the TD Garden to face the Boston Celtics.

Without further ado, let us take a look at five talking points ahead of the NBA Christmas games 2020.

#5 Warriors 'return' and big-market teams not present in NBA Christmas schedule

Toronto Raptors v Golden State Warriors

Though the Golden State Warriors did play in the NBA Christmas schedule last year, the team was plagued with injury. The Warriors' matchup with the Bucks in NBA Christmas games 2020 would be their eighth straight appearance in the NBA Christmas schedule.

On the other hand, the New York Knicks play in the NBA Christmas schedule year after year. However, they will not be part of the NBA Christmas games 2020.

The NBA Christmas games 2020 will not feature the Knicks, and it will only be the third time since 2008 that the franchise will not play on December 25th.

The Knicks played in the first NBA Christmas schedule back in 1947 and defeated the Providence Steamrollers.

The Houston Rockets will also not play in the NBA Christmas games 2020 for the first time since 2016. The Rockets are still involved in rumors about trading superstars James Harden and Russell Westbrook, which could have had an impact on this choice.

#4 Zion Williamson will make his debut in NBA Christmas day

New Orleans Pelicans v Los Angeles Clippers

The New Orleans Pelicans will play last season's East champions Miami Heat on NBA Christmas games 2020. The game would be Zion Williamson's first appearance in the NBA Christmas schedule.

Zion was the first pick of the 2019 NBA Draft and has been tipped to become a superstar in the league. In accordance with his status, New Orleans had a spot in last year's NBA Christmas day schedule but Williamson was out with a knee injury.

Williamson averaged 23 points per game last season and showed his potential in just 24 regular-season games. This year, he will have the spotlight on him as his team fights with Miami in the NBA Christmas games 2020.