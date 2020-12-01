5 key questions facing the Houston Rockets as training camps start ahead of the 2020-21 NBA season

The Houston Rockets have had some significant playoff disappointments. Despite having All-Star players on their roster, the team's numbers fall during the postseason even after a remarkable regular season.

The most common criticism that the Rockets' star player James Harden receives is his inability to perform in the playoffs; he has had several All-Star teammates over the years, but the Houston Rockets have failed to unearth the right strategy to crack the postseason.

Ahead of the start of the 2020-21 NBA season, let us have a look at a few aspects the Houston Rockets need to look at to avoid more postseason disappointment.

Five questions in front of the Houston Rockets ahead of the 2020-21 NBA season

After a disappointing end to their 2020 postseason, the former MVP duo of Russell Westbrook and James Harden reportedly asked to be traded to other teams. However, despite a bevy of NBA trade rumors linking the two players with various teams, no deal materialized.

It now appears that the Houston Rockets, who made a few signings in the off-season, will have to contend with the star duo in their roster for the next season. So, let's look at five aspects the Houston Rockets need to consider for postseason success.

Q1 Could Christian Wood thrive at the Rockets?

Christian Wood

Although Christian Wood is a talented young player with a lot of promise, his signing might not be a great decision for a title-contending team like the Houston Rockets.

Wood's numbers actually dropped after moving to the Detroit Pistons, and he has never shown consistency in scoring. He has never appeared in an NBA playoff game, and the lack of Wood's playoff experience could hurt a top Western Conference team like the Houston Rockets.

The Rockets thrive on the three-point line, but Wood isn't a great three-point shooter. Wood's efficiency might actually decrease on the floor due to his inability to shoot the ball in a James Harden-led offense. The backcourt duo of Westbrook and Harden is extremely ball-dominant, and Wood is likely to get very few touches.

However, Wood is an up-and-coming player and could be a real star in the league in the years to come. If the Houston Rockets find a way to utilize the 24-year-old's abilities to the maximum next season, the team could have a better chance at an NBA title.

Q2 Could Russell Westbrook and James Harden play together again?

James Harden and Russell Westbrook

In the aftermath of the blockbuster deal that sent Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets to pair with James Harden, everyone expected great things from the duo.

Two former MVPs in one team is supposedly a recipe for success. However, due to the ball-dominant nature of the two guards, that did not happen. The pair struggled to find chemistry, and the Houston Rockets suffered because of it, as the backcourt could not establish a primary ball-handler.

"I'm telling you what I have heard: they don't want to play with each other any more. Russell Westbrook doesn't want to play with James Harden. James Harden doesn't want to play with Russell Westbrook."



—@stephenasmith pic.twitter.com/qI95isyytL — First Take (@FirstTake) November 12, 2020

Both the guards excel in kick-out passes, scoring in the rim and orchestrating the offense their way. But their inability to do the same without affecting the team's rhythm meant that the Houston Rockets lost in the second round of the 2020 playoffs.

If Harden and Westbrook find a way to play with each other, make more passes and establish a rhythm in the backcourt, the Houston Rockets will have a better chance of winning the 2020-21 NBA title.

Q3 Could DeMarcus Cousins elevate the Houston Rockets' offense?

DeMarcus Cousins

DeMarcus Cousins is one of the best big men in the league. Despite excelling in rebounds and blocks, he is also a 21-points-per-game scorer.

His sturdy frame, along with incredible passing, make him a credible threat in offense. With the Rockets desperately needing a big man, their signing of DeMarcus Cousins could be beneficial.

DeMarcus Cousins is reportedly signing with the Rockets. pic.twitter.com/F38jI2WlIH — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 23, 2020

However, DeMarcus Cousins is injury prone and spent the entire 2020-21 NBA season in rehabilitation. The fact that Cousins hasn't stepped foot onto an NBA court in over a year could have diminished his prowess on the court.

The addition of DeMarcus Cousins to the Houston Rockets' original small-ball lineup is essentially another attempt by the franchise to find success with the Dwight Howard-James Harden offense.

The franchise's new head coach Stephen Silas will have to restructure the team's entire offense to make room for Cousins. Cousins is a talented offensive big man, but his role could be reduced to just rim protection and grabbing rebounds.

Q4 How strong is the Houston Rockets' defense?

Russell Westbrook and James Harden

Every championship team needs good defense. The Houston Rockets' starting lineup, as it appears to be for the 2020-21 season, isn't a defensive one. The Rockets have previously struggled with defense and have lost some crucial games because of the lack of it.

James Harden is infamous for not playing defense while Russell Westbrook has the penchant for being inconsistent while defending. Both Christian Wood and DeMarcus Cousins aren't known for their defensive prowess either. The team's frontcourt and backcourt are below average in defense, which leaves Eric Gordon as the only defensive player in their lineup.

The Houston Rockets' bench is also not defensively strong. PJ Tucker is the only name that stands out in the team's bench. However, Gordon and Tucker aren't enough to stop an opposition, and the entire roster will have to improve in defense for the Houston Rockets to make a successful postseason run.

Q5 What does the Houston Rockets' starting lineup look like?

Houston Rockets in the 2020 NBA playoffs

The Rockets have made some significant off-season moves like the signing of Christian Wood and DeMarcus Cousins.

The franchise's new head coach Stephen Silas has attempted to restructure the team's lineup and not play small-ball. The backcourt duo of James Harden and Russell Westbrook were heavily surrounded by trade rumors. However, it appears that they will start next season with the Houston Rockets.

The team's starting lineup ahead of the 2020-21 season looks like:

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook.

Shooting Guard - James Harden.

Small Forward - Eric Gordon.

Power Forward - Christian Wood.

Center - DeMarcus Cousins.

The Rockets will have to make significant improvements in their offense. The team is attempting something new, and the players will need to have the right chemistry to execute the same.

The Rockets' defense, as mentioned earlier, isn't noteworthy, and there needs to be significant improvement at that end of the floor. If the roster establishes some rhythm and finds a way to employ the coach's new style of play, the Houston Rockets could have a successful postseason.