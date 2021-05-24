5 Key takeaways as basketball fans enjoy a second straight day of 2021 NBA Playoffs action 

The 2021 NBA Playoffs action continues as all teams have now played out Game 1 of their respective first-round series.

The 2021 NBA Playoffs couldn't have gotten off to a better start with four teams managing to win against their higher-seeded opponents and subsequently snatching homecourt advantage.

Sunday's fixtures saw multiple unexpected results. The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the top seed Utah Jazz, Atlanta Hawks overcame the New York Knicks, and the Phoenix Suns claimed a win against the defending champions LA Lakers.

Several players played their first-ever playoff games and performed to the best of their abilities. Honorable mentions from the day include Devin Booker, Trae Young, Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks.

On that note, we list down five things we learned from the aforementioned matchups that took place on Day 2 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

5 Takeaways from the Day 2 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs

5) Washington Wizards continue to struggle from beyond the arc

Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards lost a close game to the Philadelphia 76ers

The Washington Wizards looked promising in their first NBA Playoffs game since the 2017-18 season. They matched up well against the Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia 76ers and led them by 62-61 by the end of half-time. However, the Wizards failed to keep up with the Sixers down the stretch, eventually losing the tie 118-125.

Apart from their 15 turnovers in the game, their biggest concern was their inability to make threes. They were barely attempting shots from deep as they made just 20 attempts and converted eight of their shots. Washington wasn't able to space the floor, which could have put Doc Rivers' men in trouble as the Wizards were able to pose problems for their opponents in every other area offensively.

For all the talk about the Wizards not making 3s, the bigger issue on some nights can be them not even taking them. Sixers have taken 23. Wiz, who had the second-lowest 3-point rate in the NBA this year, have attempted only 11. Only Bertans and Beal really shoot them. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) May 23, 2021

4) The Memphis Grizzlies cannot be taken for granted

The Memphis Grizzlies have been on a roll since the play-in tournament commenced. The young side, led by 2020 Rookie of the Year Ja Morant, fought hard to make it to the 2021 NBA Playoffs. They had to win two of their three play-in tournament games against the San Antonio Spurs and Steph Curry's Golden State Warriors.

Their journey got increasingly difficult with each passing game and a first-round matchup against the Utah Jazz was yet another imposing challenge for Taylor Jenkins' men. They embraced it and managed to topple the Jazz away from home on Sunday night to make a bold statement.

Two of their leading young players, Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks, who played their first-ever NBA Playoffs game, led the way by scoring 26 and 31 points respectively. The team is exceeding its expectations and has a fighting spirit second to none. Their physicality and intensity restricted one of the best three-point shooting teams in the NBA to just 12-of-47 shots from deep.

The Grizzlies remind me a little bit of the 2010 Bulls. Just a no-nonsense, no-fear group of gritty young dudes who are just beginning to realize how good they can be. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) May 24, 2021

3) Atlanta Hawks can deliver under pressure

New York Knicks fans at the MSG watch on in the NBA Playoffs Game 1 against the Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks made their return to the NBA Playoffs after missing out for three straight seasons. Their first game back in the postseason wasn't the easiest as they were playing at the 'Mecca of Basketball' - Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks.

The arena was jam-packed with Knicks supporters, who were pumped to see the home team back in the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2013. The young Atlanta Hawks, team led by Trae Young, seemed unfazed by the hostile atmosphere surrounding them. They went on to win the tie 107-105 in the dying moments of the game.

"It got real quiet at the end..."



-@TheTraeYoung joins the TNT crew after his game-winner in MSG. #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/MQY3hP9yNo — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 24, 2021

Young hit the game-winner with just 0.9 seconds left on the clock and silenced the Knicks supporters by letting his game do the talking. He became the fourth player in history to have 30 points and ten assists in a debut NBA Playoff game.

2) LA Lakers need to improve offensively

Anthony Davis and the LA Lakers were underwhelming in their loss to the Phoenix Suns

The LA Lakers lost Game 1 of their first-round NBA Playoffs series for the second consecutive season. This time it was against the Phoenix Suns in a low-scoring affair by 90-99. They put on a solid defensive showing to contain the Suns but were once again held back by their own troubles on the offensive end.

The Lakers converted fewer field goals, three-point attempts, and field goal attempts than their opponents on the night. It has been an issue that they haven't been able to find a solution to during the regular season either.

LeBron James and crew made just 33-of-76 field goals, 7-of-26 threes, and 17-of-28 free throws.

"We did a hell of a job defensively but we've got to make shots and tonight we didn't do that." @KingJames comments on adjustments the #Lakers can make heading into Game 2. pic.twitter.com/Iox61nkOE1 — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) May 24, 2021

1) Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton looked solid in their NBA Playoff debut game

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns caused the LA Lakers all sorts of trouble in the NBA Playoffs matchup

Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton were key architects of the Phoenix Suns over the LA Lakers in Game 1 of their first-round 2021 NBA Playoffs series. The duo displayed maturity far beyond their years and looked comfortable in a testing situation.

DEVIN BOOKER 🔥

34 PTS | 8 AST | 7 REB

Most points in a playoff debut in @Suns history



LeBron + AD: 31 PTSpic.twitter.com/cQXKspUyab — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) May 23, 2021

Booker tormented the Lakers on the offensive end, tallying 34 points and eight assists, while Ayton shut down the likes of Anthony Davis and Andre Drummond completely in the paint. He notched up a double-double, tallying 21 points and 16 rebounds on the night.

Deandre Ayton had more offensive rebounds (8) than Anthony Davis had rebounds (7). pic.twitter.com/uSwgwawNGG — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 23, 2021

The Lakers are still the favorites, but Booker and Ayton made sure that the Suns aren't going to make it easy for the defending champs. Their outing has certainly given their team the confidence they need moving forward in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. It'll be interesting to see how they perform in Game 2 as the Lakers look to be more aggressive.