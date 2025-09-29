The OKC Thunder is coming off a historic championship run last season, where they cruised to their franchise's first-ever NBA title. With their 2025 title, the Thunder became the seventh different team to win a championship in the last seven years.

As the 2025-2026 season drew nearer, the Thunder could be staring at another championship path, which could turn them into the first team to repeat since 2018.

Here are five ways they can do that:

5 keys to OKC Thunder becoming first team to repeat since 2018

1.) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander should remain in MVP form

Reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had been the engine that runs the OKC Thunder offense throughout last season. He left the league in scoring at 32.7 points per game, alongside 5.0 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.

Gilgeous-Alexander will continue to be the barometer for the Thunder's success next season. The Thunder will go as far as Gilgeous-Alexander brings them.

2.) Jalen Williams needs to be healthy

Jalen Williams injured his wrist during the 2025 playoffs, but played through the injury en route to the title. Williams played terrific as a two-way player for the Thunder, highlighted by his 40-point performance during Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

While Williams is expected to play on the opening night of the season, the Thunder will still need him to be 100 percent healthy throughout the year.

Now on his fourth season in the league, Williams' leap will depend on how healthy he is.

3. Chet Holmgren needs to raise his ceiling

Chet Holmgren struggled for most of the NBA playoffs. While he showed glimpses of his potential, there is still a lot of hope for Holmgren's brilliance to be more consistent in the 2025-2026 season.

Holmgren's rim protection has been crucial with the squad since coming into the league in 2023. His shooting has also played a key role in the Thunder's five-out offense. But his rebounding and finishing against contact will be a pivotal part of his improvement as a player for year three of his career.

If he improves his offensive game, Holmgren could cement himself as a bona fide superstar in OKC.

4. No room for complacency

After their 2025 title run, complacency could derail the Thunder's momentum for back-to-back championships. As the Western Conference contenders reloaded their rosters, the Thunder will need to stay on course.

OKC will have big targets on its back next season, and complacency will only halt its dynastic hopes.

5. Veteran role players need to continue providing valuable contributions

The addition of veterans Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein was seen as a game-changer for the squad last season.

After winning the championship, the Thunder still needs the two veterans to be as valuable as ever for the squad, especially for a still-growing OKC roster.

