5 landing spots for D'Angelo Russell after Lakers are rumored to trade star guard

D'Angelo Russell has secured his position as the starting point guard for the LA Lakers after a strong performance in the early season. His role as a floor general and a reliable scorer has proven essential for the In-Season Tournament champions.

This season, D’Angelo Russell is averaging 16.6 points, 6.3 assists, and 3.3 rebounds per game, shooting 48.3% from the field and 40.5% from distance — an improvement from his 2023 playoffs average of 13.3 points, 4.6 assists, and 2.9 rebounds.

According to Michael Scotto on the HoopsHype podcast, the Lakers are considering trading D'Angelo Russell, potentially capitalizing on his high value at the moment, as he becomes eligible for trade after Dec. 15.

Here are five potential landing spots for D'Angelo Russell:

#1. Chicago Bulls

The Lakers' ongoing interest in Zach LaVine has been a consistent topic, and if D'Angelo Russell were to be included in the deal, he could potentially thrive in Chicago.

The Bulls, currently grappling with the absence of Lonzo Ball among many other inconsistencies, could benefit from Russell's presence, potentially bringing a positive change to their offense and providing a much-needed spark.

#2. Detroit Pistons

The struggling Detroit Pistons, currently on a 20-game losing streak, might consider acquiring a shooter to complement Cade Cunningham. Bringing in Russell could address some of their issues, but a significant roster overhaul would likely be necessary for them to make an impact this season.

A trade package involving Bojan Bogdanovic and a promising young player could, at least, interest the Lakers.

#3. San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs are on a 17-game losing streak despite Victor Wembanyama consistently displaying his one-of-a-kind dominance. The team has been experimenting with a lineup with Jeremy Sochan playing point guard, but it has led to poor results. Bringing in Russell would give Wembanyama a perimeter partner who can attract defenses.

#4. Brooklyn Nets

Russell's first tenure with the Brooklyn Nets was magical. Now, at 27 years old, he could inject energy into the youthful Nets team and serve as a leader, leveraging his valuable playoff experience. As currently constructed the Nets' point guard rotation features Spencer Dinwiddie, Dennis Smith Jr., and Cam Thomas. If Russell were added to the mix, he would immediately become the team's top point guard.

#5. Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have a reputation for extracting the best performances from players. D'Angelo Russell could potentially thrive even more in Miami, especially if he could assume some of Kyle Lowry's minutes and build chemistry with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.