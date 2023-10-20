5 landing spots for DeMar DeRozan if he doesn't sign an extension with Bulls

Recognized as one of the best mid-range scorers in the league, DeMar DeRozan is entering his 15th season in the NBA. As of now, the six-time all-star is in his third season with the Chicago Bulls, who originally acquired him back in 2021 from the San Antonio Spurs.

DeRozan is in the final year of his contract with the Bulls as he signed a three-year $81,900,000. By the 2024 offseason, he will officially enter the free agency as an unrestricted free agent.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has mentioned the scenario of DeRozan's pending extension status with the Chicago Bulls.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"One guy to keep an eye on, for everybody, the whole league, this year is DeMar DeRozan," Windhorst said. "If he doesn't extend with the Bulls, I think he becomes a trade target as the season goes along."

Expand Tweet

In his two seasons played with the Bulls, DeMar DeRozan has put up 26.2 points (50.4% shooting, including 33.8% from 3-point range), 5.0 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.

Be that as it may, the Bulls have remained in a hump when it comes to making a deep playoff push, despite the interesting tandem alongside Zach LaVine. At the same time, a limited roster depth may be one of the reasons holding this team back. Entering this season, the Chicago Bulls front office has a decision to make regarding DeRozan's future with the team moving forward.

With that said, this article will take a look at the five possible team destinations for DeRozan in the scenario that he doesn't extend in Chicago.

Top 5 team destinations for DeMar DeRozan if extension talks with Bulls go south

5) Miami Heat

After falling short in landing Damian Lillard in the offseason, NBA Analysis Network's James Pricey mentioned how the Heat could look into how DeRozan's situation with the Bulls pans out. Pairing him alongside stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo is sure to easily make some noise around the league.

Additionally, the team's chances of making it to the Finals once again increase with the acquisition of another capable scorer, which this Heat team has been sorely missing. At the same time, it is uncertain what kind of trade package the Heat can offer the Bulls.

4) Oklahoma City Thunder

According to Sportsnaut's Jason Burgos, the OKC Thunder is considered to be one of the most exciting young teams right now in the NBA. With their core players having tremendous upside, a veteran scorer like DeMar DeRozan can fit well with this team. The Bulls guard can also provide guidance and mentorship for the development of the young squad.

Meanwhile, Chicago could possibly receive a number of quality future picks that the Thunder have impressively collected from past trade negotiations.

3) Los Angeles Clippers

Winning a championship in the NBA has never been easy. However, DeRozan can increase his chances if ever he ends up landing with the Clippers. Playing next to Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook can give rival teams a run for their money.

NBA Analysis Network's James Pricey also mentioned how DeRozan could be a nice addition to the team in the scenario that the James Harden trade talks end up going nowhere.

2) Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets would be an interesting destination for DeMar DeRozan as they are still trying to figure out the identity and culture they want to run with. One thing's for certain, the Nets have some quality players around them who are capable of winning a good number of games in a season.

From the upside of Mikal Bridges to the return of Ben Simmons, the team's potential would certainly be utilized properly with the addition of a player like DeRozan.

1) Sacramento Kings

Lastly, Sportsnaut's Jason Burgos listed the Sacramento Kings as another landing spot for DeMar DeRozan. Similar to the Thunder, the Kings are also one of the most promising teams in the NBA after the 2022-23 season.

Despite being a great offensive team last season, they sure could use a quality one-on-one scorer like DeRozan. The Bulls star has proven on a number of occasions his ability to score over tough defenders, which the Kings would surely welcome alongside their star player, De'Aaron Fox.