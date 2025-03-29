5 landing spots for Domantas Sabonis as trade whispers grow louder amid Kings’ uncertain future

The Sacramento Kings roster could be shaken up very soon if All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis decides to move on. For a while, it seemed like the Kings had created a new identity. They ended a 16-year Playoff drought in 2023 behind the leadership of Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox, and it looked like they were building a winning culture.

Ad

However, they failed to build on that success which led to coach Mike Brown being fired and Fox being traded. With the future of the Kings in question once more, the three-time All-Star forward could reportedly seek a trade, according to insider Brett Siegel.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sabonis will enter the second year of a four-year deal in 2025-26. Turning 29 in May, he is in the prime of his career. His All-Star-caliber production and contract make him appealing to a team looking to win now or reshape its fortunes.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Here are a few teams that would be ideal spots for the Lithuanian big man should he request a trade.

Also read: NBA Offseason Rumors: Domantas Sabonis’ Kings future in limbo as $4.45 billion franchise's direction stays murky

Ad

5 possible landing spots for Domantas Sabonis if he requests a trade this offseason

#1 Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies (Photo credits: IMAGN)

Starting off with something rather unconventional, the Memphis Grizzlies could be a destination for Domantas Sabonis. The Grizzlies front office has already shown that they're willing to shake things up when they suddenly fired Taylor Jenkins on Friday.

Ad

They could double down on these stunning moves by acquiring an All-Star caliber big like Sabonis. In this scenario, the trade package would center around Sabonis and Desmond Bane.

Bane is just coming into the second year of a five-year extension. While he's young and promising, he's also been injury-prone. The Grizzlies would be trading him for an All-Star who can form a twin-tower combo with Jaren Jackson Jr.

#2 Charlotte Hornets

Ad

Charlotte Hornets (Photo credits: IMAGN)

The Charlotte Hornets already have their star in LaMelo Ball. Although Ball has been injury-prone too, he's young, and he is set to undergo a procedure that will address some of these issues.

Ad

A pairing of the Lithuanian big man and Ball could transform the Hornets from being bottom-feeders to playoff contenders. Their playmaking and stat-sheet-stuffing abilities might also make Charlotte a more attractive destination for free agents.

#3 Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns (Photo credits: IMAGN)

The Phoenix Suns enter the offseason with key decisions to make, similar to the Sacramento Kings. For both teams, the focus centers on addressing the future of an All-Star within their roster.

Ad

Rumors are swirling that Kevin Durant could seek his way out of Phoenix after he was included in trade talks this season. A one-for-one trade for Durant and Domantas Sabonis won't work, but both teams could engineer a deal that could involve a third team.

In this scenario, the Suns keep Devin Booker with an All-Star caliber talent in Sabonis even if they lose Durant.

#4 Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons (Photo credits: IMAGN)

The Detroit Pistons are enjoying one of the biggest turnarounds in recent memory. After failing to win over 20 games in each of the last two seasons, the Pistons are suddenly playoff-bound this year.

Ad

Perhaps the biggest factor in this is Cade Cunningham's emergence as an All-Star talent. However, this alone is not enough to make Detroit a championship contender.

Enter Domantas Sabonis and his ability to score, rebound and be a playmaker. With Sabonis in their interior, the Pistons could establish themselves as legitimate threats in the East.

#5 LA Lakers

LA Lakers (Photo credits: IMAGN)

The LA Lakers still need a big man, whether LeBron James retires or not. James could decide to take a pay cut for the 2025-26 season by declining his player option, creating the cap space needed for a potential trade for Sabonis.

Alternatively, James could just decline his player option and retire, allowing LA's front office to put together a trade package for Domantas Sabonis. This ensures that they can remain competitive with him and Luka Doncic together.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Sacramento Kings Nation! You can check out the latest Sacramento Kings Schedule and dive into the Kings Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.