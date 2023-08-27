5 landing spots for Gordon Hayward if Charlotte Hornets doesn't re-sign NBA veteran

Gordon Hayward has experienced it all in the NBA, as he's been a star, a role player, and now a storied veteran playing for the Charlotte Hornets. Hayward's deal with the team is almost nearing an end, and after the 2023–24 season, he'll be an unrestricted free agent.

The Hornets have the option of signing him in the summer and keeping him as the veteran presence needed for their young prospects. However, given how he's been inconsistent for the team, there's a chance that he won't be suiting up for Charlotte in the 2024–25 NBA season.

How well has Gordon Hayward played for the Charlotte Hornets?

In the 2020 offseason, the Hornets shocked the NBA when they gave Hayward a four-year, $120 million contract. He signed the deal after his three-year stint with the Boston Celtics where he declined his production. One of the biggest reasons for his decrease in production was his season-ending injury during his first year.

After that, his numbers started to go down. Additionally, his availability has been a huge issue as his injuries continue to bother him. Now, there's a huge chance that the Charlotte squad won't be signing him to a new deal when he hits free agency.

Here are five teams that could sign him if the Hornets decide to let him walk.

#5 Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have a chance to solidify their roster if they add a proven veteran like Gordon Hayward to the squad. With his addition, he'll provide a much-needed scoring boost from the bench, and possibly, even the starring lineup.

Heat Culture could fit him well, as washed veterans have found a home playing for the Heat's system.

#4 LA Clippers

Similar to the Heat, the LA Clippers have been a refuge for washed-up veterans in the league. Hayward can add depth and a scoring punch with the style that the Clippers are leaning toward.

His experience will be a valuable addition to what the Los Angeles team is planning.

#3 San Antonio Spurs

Charlotte Hornets v San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs are looking forward to developing their young core. A proven veteran is what a young team needs, and Gordon Hayward is exactly who they should pursue.

He'll also be able to mentor guys like Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell, which could unlock their potential.

#2 Sacramento Kings

Charlotte Hornets v Sacramento Kings

Last season, the Sacramento Kings got a chance to return to the postseason for the first time after 16 seasons. Although they were ousted in the first round, they have a bright future, and the team only needs a few additions.

Hayward has enough experience and can make an impact on both ends of the floor. Plus, his ability to stretch the defense could be a huge help in the Kings' quest to be a staple in the postseason.

#1 Dallas Mavericks

Charlotte Hornets v Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are in need of a third option. They have Doncic and Kyrie Irving under contract, and Hayward is an experienced player who is capable of scoring on his own.

With the one-time All-Star, he'll put the backcourt duo at ease with his capabilities in scoring basketball at an elite rate.

