NBA Rumors: Twitter goes into a frenzy as Gordon Hayward strikes a massive $120M deal with the Charlotte Hornets

The NBA Free Agency opened on Friday night and there have already been some major moves across the league. One of the most talked-about players has been Gordon Hayward, after the Boston Celtics forward turned down his player option earlier this week. NBA rumors have linked the multi-talented, yet injury-prone player to several teams in the league and it finally looks as though he has found his next destination.

It has just been reported that Hayward will sign a four-year deal with the Charlotte Hornets, earning $30 million a year. Due to his age and the sum of the contract, Twitter has inevitably reacted in a suitably entertaining way, which we will look at in this article.

NBA Rumors: Twitter reacts as Gordon Hayward signs huge deal with Charlotte Hornets

Boston Celtics v Memphis Grizzlies

Once one of the most promising young talents in the NBA while playing at the Utah Jazz, Gordon Hayward struggled throughout his time with the Boston Celtics. This is in no small part due to the season-ending injury he suffered five minutes into his Celtics debut. According to NBA Rumors, however, it seems that the small forward has found a new home after entering the NBA Free Agency market. Furthermore, he will be getting paid significantly more than many thought.

Gordon Hayward had a $34 million player option waiting for him with the Celtics. However, he decided to pass up on this offer in search of a new team. Hayward averaged 17 points last year and 6 rebounds in what was a return to form for the former All-Star. Therefore, his stock had significantly grown since the previous season, yet no one expected the Charlotte Hornets to offer Gordon Hayward such a lucrative deal.

The Hornets had just drafted LaMelo Ball as the third overall pick in Wednesday's NBA Draft 2020, and are seeking to surround the young player with some stars upon which they can build a stronger roster. The Hornets finished 10 wins behind a playoff berth last season, and are looking to rebuild with the addition of Ball and Gordon Hayward. They have also waived Nicolas Batum for some additional cap flexibility. In the wake of the deal, however, Twitter soon erupted with shock and hilarity. Let's have a look at some of the platform's reactions:

Gordon Hayward is joining LaMelo Ball on the new-look Hornets, per @wojespn



From B/R x @AmericanExpress pic.twitter.com/yzPtWpyFaN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 21, 2020

Gordon Hayward and his agent, Mark Bartelstein, win the offseason. $120 million over four years? Unbelievable. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) November 21, 2020

How does Gordon Hayward keep getting paid — Dylan Barbour (@therealDBcoop) November 21, 2020

Advertisement

Gordon Hayward to the Hornets.



Who saw that one coming? 👀 pic.twitter.com/d1J2HpNDFr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 21, 2020

Gordon Hayward called his agent and said pic.twitter.com/Lmw51Tt37b — IB 🔌 THE GAMBLER (@incarceratedbob) November 21, 2020

The Hornets will waive Nic Batum to create cap space to sign Gordon Hayward, reports @rick_bonnell. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 21, 2020

Advertisement

Michael Jordan refused to pay $40 million a year for Kemba Walker....



He turned around and paid $47 million a year for Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier pic.twitter.com/yZBuRq6W0P — Kyle Ledbetter (@CSM_MemesInsta) November 21, 2020

I'm sorry, but I've said Gordon Hayward is overrated since before he was drafted. If you're paying him partly to be a demographic attraction, that's your business. But if your object is strictly to win, Michael Jordan, you're way overpaying Hayward. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 21, 2020

The Gordon Hayward deal is officially not a sign and trade.



The Boston Celtics let a max player walk away for free.



Embarrassing day to be a Celtics fan.



Danny Ainge is on the hot seat. — SAVAGE BOSTON🍀 (@SavageBoston) November 21, 2020

Utah Jazz fans watching Gordon Hayward’s free agency play out. pic.twitter.com/iCilvrWgCM — Jeremiah Jensen (@JJSportsBeat) November 21, 2020

Advertisement

Hornets new core:



LaMelo Ball

Devonte’ Graham

Terry Rozier

Gordon Hayward

Miles Bridges

PJ Washington

Vernon Carey Jr.



Y’all think they’re making the playoffs in the East? 🤔 https://t.co/ZTmRwwE7ZN — Overtime (@overtime) November 21, 2020

Wait, Gordon Hayward got paid HOW MUCH!? pic.twitter.com/3jcJlfsayl — theScore (@theScore) November 21, 2020

Also Read: NBA News Roundup: Twitter goes crazy for the 1st major trade of the offseason as Chris Paul joins the Pheonix Suns