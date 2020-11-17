NBA News Roundup: Twitter goes crazy for the 1st major trade of the offseason as Chris Paul joins the Pheonix Suns

The Phoenix Suns have officially started 2020 trade season by landing one of the biggest stars in the NBA. The latest NBA News focusses around the Pheonix Suns completing a deal with Oklahoma City Thunder for Chris Paul.
As the trade moratorium was lifted at noon EST today, Monty Williams coached team wasted no time in finalizing the last few details of their latest marquee signing. This, in turn, led Twitter into a frenzy as basketball fans from around the league, including the Pheonix Suns faithful weighed in on what could be one of the biggest trades going into the 2020-21 season.
NBA News Roundup: Twitter erupts as Chris Paul heads to the Phoenix Suns
As per the latest NBA News, the Phoenix Suns have managed to acquire Chris Paul from the Oklahoma City Thunder to start as their new point guard. The deal involving the veteran will see Ricky Rubio, Kelly Oubre Jr., Ty Jerome, Jalen Lecque heading the opposite way as well as a 2022 first-round pick.
A lot of analysis had been made surrounding the Suns and whether they would be able to keep their star player Devin Booker happy enough to stay in Phoenix. Many suggested that they would have to be active in the market and bring in value over depth. With Chris Paul, they have achieved said aim. Combining the veteran guard with Booker and Center DeAndre Ayton, Phoenix will undoubtedly have an offensive unit to fear.
Paul had one of his best years last season. Even at the age of 35, CP3 was able to carry a young OKC Thunder team to 5th in the highly competitive Western Conference. In a tightly contested 7-game series against the Houston Rockets, Paul's side fell narrowly short. However, this year he will be joined by Devin Booker, a fellow All-Star.
The future of Phoenix, at least in the short term, looks very bright. On Twitter, fans and NBA experts were vocal with their opinions of what this will mean for the Suns. Let's take a look at the excitement that has quickly spread following the news breaking online:
