Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

NBA News Roundup: Twitter goes crazy for the 1st major trade of the offseason as Chris Paul joins the Pheonix Suns

Chris Paul
Chris Paul
Miles Lockhart
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified 17 Nov 2020, 02:23 IST
News
Advertisement

The Phoenix Suns have officially started 2020 trade season by landing one of the biggest stars in the NBA. The latest NBA News focusses around the Pheonix Suns completing a deal with Oklahoma City Thunder for Chris Paul.

As the trade moratorium was lifted at noon EST today, Monty Williams coached team wasted no time in finalizing the last few details of their latest marquee signing. This, in turn, led Twitter into a frenzy as basketball fans from around the league, including the Pheonix Suns faithful weighed in on what could be one of the biggest trades going into the 2020-21 season.

NBA News Roundup: Twitter erupts as Chris Paul heads to the Phoenix Suns

Houston Rockets v Oklahoma City Thunder - Game Four
Houston Rockets v Oklahoma City Thunder - Game Four

As per the latest NBA News, the Phoenix Suns have managed to acquire Chris Paul from the Oklahoma City Thunder to start as their new point guard. The deal involving the veteran will see Ricky Rubio, Kelly Oubre Jr., Ty Jerome, Jalen Lecque heading the opposite way as well as a 2022 first-round pick.

A lot of analysis had been made surrounding the Suns and whether they would be able to keep their star player Devin Booker happy enough to stay in Phoenix. Many suggested that they would have to be active in the market and bring in value over depth. With Chris Paul, they have achieved said aim. Combining the veteran guard with Booker and Center DeAndre Ayton, Phoenix will undoubtedly have an offensive unit to fear.

Paul had one of his best years last season. Even at the age of 35, CP3 was able to carry a young OKC Thunder team to 5th in the highly competitive Western Conference. In a tightly contested 7-game series against the Houston Rockets, Paul's side fell narrowly short. However, this year he will be joined by Devin Booker, a fellow All-Star.

The future of Phoenix, at least in the short term, looks very bright. On Twitter, fans and NBA experts were vocal with their opinions of what this will mean for the Suns. Let's take a look at the excitement that has quickly spread following the news breaking online:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read: NBA News Roundup: Twitter erupts to the first major Woj bomb of the offseason with Dennis Schroder confirmed to join the LA Lakers

Published 17 Nov 2020, 02:23 IST
NBA Oklahoma City Thunder Phoenix Suns Chris Paul NBA Players
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी