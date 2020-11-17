NBA News Roundup: Twitter goes crazy for the 1st major trade of the offseason as Chris Paul joins the Pheonix Suns

The Phoenix Suns have officially started 2020 trade season by landing one of the biggest stars in the NBA. The latest NBA News focusses around the Pheonix Suns completing a deal with Oklahoma City Thunder for Chris Paul.

As the trade moratorium was lifted at noon EST today, Monty Williams coached team wasted no time in finalizing the last few details of their latest marquee signing. This, in turn, led Twitter into a frenzy as basketball fans from around the league, including the Pheonix Suns faithful weighed in on what could be one of the biggest trades going into the 2020-21 season.

Houston Rockets v Oklahoma City Thunder - Game Four

As per the latest NBA News, the Phoenix Suns have managed to acquire Chris Paul from the Oklahoma City Thunder to start as their new point guard. The deal involving the veteran will see Ricky Rubio, Kelly Oubre Jr., Ty Jerome, Jalen Lecque heading the opposite way as well as a 2022 first-round pick.

A lot of analysis had been made surrounding the Suns and whether they would be able to keep their star player Devin Booker happy enough to stay in Phoenix. Many suggested that they would have to be active in the market and bring in value over depth. With Chris Paul, they have achieved said aim. Combining the veteran guard with Booker and Center DeAndre Ayton, Phoenix will undoubtedly have an offensive unit to fear.

Paul had one of his best years last season. Even at the age of 35, CP3 was able to carry a young OKC Thunder team to 5th in the highly competitive Western Conference. In a tightly contested 7-game series against the Houston Rockets, Paul's side fell narrowly short. However, this year he will be joined by Devin Booker, a fellow All-Star.

The future of Phoenix, at least in the short term, looks very bright. On Twitter, fans and NBA experts were vocal with their opinions of what this will mean for the Suns. Let's take a look at the excitement that has quickly spread following the news breaking online:

Chris Paul is coming off his best season, lifting OKC into a tie for fourth in the West. He now joins Devin Booker, a future MVP, and DAyton, a near-future All-Star. The Suns will be at least as good as OKC was last year. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 16, 2020

Former Suns guard Ricky Rubio doesn’t believe he was traded for Chris Paul, asks Arizona for a recount, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/mFJfAHtaKJ — BubbleWoj (@BubbleWoj) November 16, 2020

Somewhere Chris Paul’s already texting Ayton in all caps telling him to get meaner. #Suns — Luke Lapinski (@LukeLapinski) November 16, 2020

Chris Paul (@CP3) had a .610 TS% and 34.0% assist percentage last season.



Since 1973, the only other players to have a 60+ TS% and 30+ AST% at age-34 or older are Nash and Stockton (min 2000 MP) https://t.co/dJF7smKKTW pic.twitter.com/lD2iYeIVym — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) November 16, 2020

“I used to get so excited before the games about the plays he was drawing up.”



Chris Paul gave his thoughts on Phoenix and Monty Williams back in December



(via @Maddie_m_lee)pic.twitter.com/FBBcQKnGss — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) November 16, 2020

“How many games the Suns winning with Chris Paul?”



Devin Booker: pic.twitter.com/YOOi4A8lpn — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) November 16, 2020

Sam Presti after losing his coaching staff and Chris Paul but seeing all the 1st round picks he has accumulated pic.twitter.com/dZ0NbLYnfR — Stephen A. Smith Burner (@SASBurnerAcct) November 16, 2020

My favorite part of this trade is Chris Paul x Deandre Ayton



CP3 will be HUGE in the overall development of the former No. 1 Overall Pick. pic.twitter.com/kbQYu42tHo — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 16, 2020

Chris Paul Is Officially Headed To The Phoenix Suns https://t.co/DAjANAKAl5 pic.twitter.com/UScu9H3rCG — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 16, 2020

When going from the Thunder to the Suns gets Chris Paul 959 miles closer to the Los Angeles Lakers. 👀



LeBron: pic.twitter.com/Khm1qX1Ysj — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) November 16, 2020

... what a business 🙃 — Ricky Rubio (@rickyrubio9) November 16, 2020

