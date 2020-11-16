The LA Lakers have officially kicked off the NBA off-season in impressive fashion, with the latest reports suggesting a move for Dennis Schroder is on the cards. The NBA news was broken by ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski and has sent LA Lakers fans and neutrals into a frenzy. The basketball fraternity was quick to react on Twitter, let's take a look at some of the insightful and hilarious tweets which resulted in this edition of NBA news roundup.
NBA News Roundup: Twitter reacts to Dennis Schroeder joining the LA Lakers
As per the latest NBA news, the LA Lakers are set to acquire a key piece in the form of Dennis Schroeder from OKC Thunder. The LA Lakers will send their 28th pick in the NBA Draft 2020 and Danny Green the other way to facilitate the move. The Lakers were targetting a replacement for the guard position, and it seems like they have finally got their man.
Schroeder was incredible for the OKC Thunder last year and helped the young team reach the playoffs. The German point guard was also a contender for the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award but lost out to the LA Clippers's Montrezl Harrell.
Since the NBA news broke on Twitter, fans and analysts chimed in with their opinions. Let's check out some tweets which hilariously capture the mood around this update -
Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: "If they make the right decision, I'll be there for many years" Giannis Antetokounmpo on future with Milwaukee Bucks
NBA stars react to the first 'Woj Bomb' of the off-season
Adrian Wojnarowski is the most trusted source for all NBA news. The ESPN insider is usually the first to provide any major NBA news update and shares a great rapport with the players and franchises. He is also a likable figure amongst the fans and has become popular for dropping 'Woj Bombs' every offseason, which is a popular slang for breaking NBA trade news updates.
Following Wojnarowski's revelation that Dennis Schroder is set to join the LA Lakers, the players also got in on the act through social media, sharing light tweets about how they felt about the first 'Woj Bomb' of the season -
Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers looking to go all out by acquiring DeMar DeRozan; ready to give up Danny Green and Kyle KuzmaPublished 16 Nov 2020, 01:26 IST