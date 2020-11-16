The LA Lakers have officially kicked off the NBA off-season in impressive fashion, with the latest reports suggesting a move for Dennis Schroder is on the cards. The NBA news was broken by ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski and has sent LA Lakers fans and neutrals into a frenzy. The basketball fraternity was quick to react on Twitter, let's take a look at some of the insightful and hilarious tweets which resulted in this edition of NBA news roundup.

NBA News Roundup: Twitter reacts to Dennis Schroeder joining the LA Lakers

Oklahoma City Thunder v Houston Rockets - Game Seven

As per the latest NBA news, the LA Lakers are set to acquire a key piece in the form of Dennis Schroeder from OKC Thunder. The LA Lakers will send their 28th pick in the NBA Draft 2020 and Danny Green the other way to facilitate the move. The Lakers were targetting a replacement for the guard position, and it seems like they have finally got their man.

Schroeder was incredible for the OKC Thunder last year and helped the young team reach the playoffs. The German point guard was also a contender for the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award but lost out to the LA Clippers's Montrezl Harrell.

Since the NBA news broke on Twitter, fans and analysts chimed in with their opinions. Let's check out some tweets which hilariously capture the mood around this update -

Schroder to the Lakers surely means Rondo signing with the Clippers. Advantage: Clippers. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 15, 2020

DeMar DeRozan when he heard the Lakers were getting Dennis Schroeder. pic.twitter.com/NMjeHclH2P — Baby Boy 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@trey32brown) November 15, 2020

Dennis Schroeder will become a Los Angeles Laker on Monday.



Schroeder’s 2019-20 Stats:

•18.9 PPG

•4.0 APG

•3.6 RPG

•47/39/84

•27 Years Old



This is a bigger deal than people think. He’s a legit third option for this Laker team.

pic.twitter.com/HK6gNmYnm8 — The Hoop Network (@TheHoopNet) November 15, 2020

Welcoming Dennis Schröder to the #LakersNation with open arms.



Quest for that back-to-back starting soon! pic.twitter.com/otLzJH1uTD — @StaticShaq ⚡ (@StaticShaq) November 15, 2020

Advertisement

The 28th pick and Danny Green is disrespectful for guy like Dennis Schroeder. He’s coming off a career year where he should’ve won 6MOTY. — Ryan Hagan (@RyanHagan16) November 15, 2020

WE GOT RID OF A 35 YEAR OLD WITH A MOHAWK FOR DENNIS SCHROEDER, REPEAT ON THE WAY.pic.twitter.com/qA3tba03uN — Ahmed🇸🇴/A&R for Griselda Records (@big_business_) November 15, 2020

"With Dennis Schröder, the Lakers could get another solid playmaker who has become an effective catch-and-shoot threat as well.



He made 41% of 273 catch-and-shoot 3s in 2019-20."@kirkgoldsberry | #Lakeshow pic.twitter.com/TDDdKS5uCQ — ShowtimeForum (@ShowtimeForum) November 15, 2020

if the city of Los Angeles gets rid of Danny Green and gets to replace him with Dennis Schroeder they should throw a parade immediately, and Stephen A should drop a follow up to this pic.twitter.com/TI1qa60sTi — thankful joe mama (@TimmyXDream) November 15, 2020

Advertisement

A reminder that Dennis Schroeder was basically unguardable for much of the first round against Houston. https://t.co/KRFlm9QlG1 — RedNinetyFour (@RedNinetyFour) November 15, 2020

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: "If they make the right decision, I'll be there for many years" Giannis Antetokounmpo on future with Milwaukee Bucks

NBA stars react to the first 'Woj Bomb' of the off-season

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game One

Advertisement

Adrian Wojnarowski is the most trusted source for all NBA news. The ESPN insider is usually the first to provide any major NBA news update and shares a great rapport with the players and franchises. He is also a likable figure amongst the fans and has become popular for dropping 'Woj Bombs' every offseason, which is a popular slang for breaking NBA trade news updates.

Following Wojnarowski's revelation that Dennis Schroder is set to join the LA Lakers, the players also got in on the act through social media, sharing light tweets about how they felt about the first 'Woj Bomb' of the season -

@wojespn followed me on IG, I officially made it 😭🙌🏽 — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) November 15, 2020

Keep up, Donovan. Things move fast! — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 15, 2020

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers looking to go all out by acquiring DeMar DeRozan; ready to give up Danny Green and Kyle Kuzma