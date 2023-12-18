5 landing spots for Isaiah Stewart amid rumors of teams showing interest in Detroit Pistons center

The Detroit Pistons are in desperate need of a change and have reportedly been active in the trade market with Isaiah Stewart as one of the first names mentioned to have captured interest from contending teams. The six-foot-eight big man from the Washington Huskies can be a valuable asset to other teams with his rebounding, defense and ability to help stretch the floor.

The Pistons are paying Isaiah Stewart $5.6 million for the 2023-24 season but need a team that is willing to absorb his $60 million, four-year contract that begins next year.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here are five teams that Pistons GM Troy Weaver could tap and get assets in return by finding Isaiah Stewart a new home.

5 landing spots for Detroit Pistons' Isaiah Stewart

1) Golden State Warriors

With Draymond Green being out most of the time, the Golden State Warriors are still finding ways to salvage the season. Stewart can be a safety and a replacement for what Green can provide and at the same time, it won't break the bank that much with all the contracts they owe to players.

A trade involving Stewart would mean trading Jonathan Kuminga or Moses Moody along with a few picks.

2) Boston Celtics

With the injuries of Kristaps Porzingis and Luke Kornet, the team needs depth in the big man area, especially since they also want to prolong the mileage of Al Horford. Among the teams interested in Stewart is the Boston Celtics, but looking at the trade assets, they don't have much but draft picks to spare.

Still, we may see some magic in how more players can get involved if this situation comes. There may be a third team involved to get this trade running.

3) Philadelphia 76ers

Reports have also surfaced that there may be a reunion for the Detroit Pistons and Tobias Harris. If the Sixers decide to let go of Harris, they would need more than Stewart in the package and they may ask for either Bojan Bogdanovic and Joe Harris to go along with him.

The Pistons also need a veteran and a 3&D guy, so Harris is a good fit. It is now a question for the Sixers if they will pull this trade as it can make or break their championship hopes.

Expand Tweet

4) Dallas Mavericks

Isaiah Stewart playing alongside Luka Doncic looks like a good fit and the Slovenian point guard can give him all the space he needs to knock down his shots. The Dallas Mavericks also emerged to be a suitor for Stewart but a trade would mean they might want Bojan Bogdanovic too.

To do this, guys like Grant Williams, Richaun Holmes and Maxi Kleber will be thrown in the mix to make a trade happen.

5) Toronto Raptors

The Pistons have expressed interest in OG Anunoby and offering Isaiah Stewart along with another player like Joe Harris. The Raptors have been on a slow firehouse sale by not pursuing a renewal for Fred VanVleet and the team may need to surround Scottie Bares who looks like the torch bearer for years to come.

There is no news that Pascal Siakam will be returning to the team and Stewart can also be a safety net in case he leaves through free agency in the summer.

Expand Tweet