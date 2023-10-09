5 landing spots for Kai Jones in NBA if he is traded from Hornets

Charlotte Hornets center Kai Jones could be making his way out of Charlotte after publicly requesting a trade. Earlier today, Jones posted on X about his intentions to leave the city and play for a different team. Despite the risk of getting in trouble, the center still opted to post it on social media.

Jones has had an erratic behavior on social media, which has given fans questions about his health. Fortunately, he confirmed that he wasn't under the influence of anything, which could be the burst of his energy. Still, that hasn't stopped fans from getting concerned about his health.

Jones publicly requesting a trade

How has Kai Jones played for the Hornets

So far, Kai Jones played his first two seasons with the Hornets as a reserve big man. Most of the center minutes belong to Nick Richards, who has started to establish himself as the team's starting center. Now, it seems that Jones wants the same opportunity for himself.

Jones has averaged 2.7 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 0.3 assists during his first two seasons. He hasn't had much playing time since entering the league. During his rookie season, he only averaged playing three minutes a game. Last season, his minutes increased due to the number of injuries the team suffered, and he averaged 12.0 minutes.

He's confident that he can be a great center as long as he's given an opportunity. With that, let's look at five teams who could trade for Jones.

#5. Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards have a great deal of young talent on their roster. Adding more young wouldn't hurt what they have going on. The Wizards aren't a contending team, which could be a perfect chance for Kai Jones to develop his skills on the court.

#4. Golden State Warriors

Before he was drafted in 2021, the Golden State Warriors had a slight interest in drafting him. Ultimately, the Warriors chose Moses Moody, and the New You Knicks selected Jones with the 19th pick. Moody hasn't been impressive for Golden State, which is a good sign to trade him for the young center.

Now that they have Chris Paul, trading for a young lob threat could give them more variations on offense.

#3. LA Lakers

The LA Lakers can strengthen their roster if they add Jones. Although he wouldn't be a huge factor, his rim-running skills could be helpful. After Cam Reddish had an embarrassing preseason debut, it could be a sign for the team to add a young big man.

#2. Brooklyn Nets

Kai Jones could start to develop his talents if he gets traded to the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets aren't contenders, making it an ideal place for Jones to hone his skills. As a backup for Nic Claxton, the young big man could get heavy minutes as a reserve for the team.

#1. Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers were a few games from being in the Play-In last season. This year, they desire to return to the postseason. Adding Jones could strengthen their frontcourt, but it won't move anything. It will, however, help the young center to play for a team that has a defined goal.