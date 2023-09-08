Fact check: Did Kai Jones get suspended for a year? Viral rumors debunked

Kai Jones was recently in the news for dunking on the highly-rated Victor Wembanyama during the NBA Summer League. But in a twist of fate, the Bahamian wingman could be in trouble after a bizarre livestream on Instagram.

In the video, Jones garbled his words and randomly talked to his followers while dancing to some music. In some parts, the 24-year-old big man is laughing randomly.

While reading some comments from his followers, Jones talked about his current state with the Charlotte Hornets and said that he won't be traded by the team.

“If I get that call on my phone, I will have my bye, but I don't think that's gonna happen anytime soon,” said Jones.

Jones is set to play for the Hornets this upcoming season and he will be earning $3.9 million. He still has one more year left in his contract with a team option of $4.6 million for the 2024-25 season.

According to Buttcrack Sports, Jones is suspended for one season after his weird livestream on Instagram. However, the rumors seem to be untrue, with a parody page on X, notorious for posting fake stories about athletes, being the source of this claim.

Even with how Jones acted in his Instagram, the Charlotte Hornets could have already made the call or released a statement that they suspended him for the 2023-24 season but there was none.

There are rumors that Jones may be on his way out of the Charlotte Hornets as the new management hopes to rebuild the team with better pieces to surround LaMelo Ball, but nothing is concrete as of the moment.

Kai Jones, on his second season with the Charlotte Hornets, was given an average of 12 minutes per game. He averaged 3.4 points and 2.7 rebounds in 46 games. The former Texas Longhorn also spends time with the Hornets' G-League affiliate Greensboro Swarm to help sharpen his skills.

Kai Jones joins the Bahamas national team

It has been an interesting summer for Kai Jones as he joined a stacked Bahamas team that hopes to make it to the Paris Olympics 2024.

Eric Gordon and DeAndre Ayton of the Phoenix Suns, as well as Indiana Pacers sharpshooter Buddy Hield were also part of the team coached by Golden State Warriors assistant coach Chris DeMarco.

They won the FIBA Olympic Pre-qualifying tournament, defeating hosts Argentina 82-75 in the summit clash and qualifying for one of FIBA's Olympic qualifying tournaments next year.

"This is something that's been years in the making. I'm so proud of our players for focusing on basketball and staying together and the sacrifices they made. I mean, this isn't easy.

"This is everyone's offseason. They're not coming home. Argentina hosted this thing. We had to beat them on their home court twice. The effort from everyone involved, players, staff, support staff ... it's incredible," said DeMarco to ESPN.

Kai Jones is expected to join the Bahamas national team once again in the summer of 2024 for the FIBA Olympic Qualifying tournament.