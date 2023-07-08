Watch - Kai Jones welcomes Victor Wembanyama to the NBA with a thunderous dunk

The Thomas and Mack Center was filled to the rafters in anticipation of Victor Wembanyama’s first game as an NBA player. Although it’s only the summer league, fans couldn’t wait to see what the French phenom can do on the basketball court.

Leading into the draft and tonight’s game against the Charlotte Hornets, Wembanyama’s highlight reels have gone viral. The Hornets’ Kai Jones, however, wanted a different part in the “Wemby” show with this play:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Wembanyama’s defense, particularly his rim protection, is already good as advertised. He already had three blocks after the first half and altered several more. In one instance, he even blocked the three-point attempt of the 6-foot-9 Brandon Miller.

The Frenchman's size, length, mobility and wingspan make him a nightmare to go up against, especially inside the paint. Jones, though, was in the right place and the right time to embarrass the 7-foot-3 “Wemby.”

Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini



Wembanyama stuffs 6’9” sharpshooter Brandon Miller on a three Wembanyama stuffs 6’9” sharpshooter Brandon Miller on a three 😳https://t.co/PFn4TitAnM

As with most centers whose main duty on defense is to protect the rim, there will be nights when Wembanyama will be posterized. Tonight was one of those and there could be many more as he challenges some of the biggest and most athletic players in the NBA.

The No. 1 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft seems to be unfazed by such incidents. Based on his interviews, the Frenchman has a level-headed approach to the game. Dunks like what Kai Jones did is hardly going to affect him. Count on the Spurs’ young rookie to continue challenging shots at the rim.

Because of Victor Wembanyama’s size and length, more often than not, he will win the battles around the rim and inside the paint. The Spurs expect him to make an immediate impact on that end and he’s already showing that he’s more than up to the task.

Victor Wembanyama’s playmaking will be a tool that will make the San Antonio Spurs better

Defense and rebounding will be Victor Wembanyama’s biggest and most important tasks heading into the season. He looks ready to contribute in these categories for the San Antonio Spurs.

The Spurs, however, are experimenting with “Wemby” as a playmaker. On several occasions against the Charlotte Hornets, Wembanyama’s ball handling and reading of the game gave the Spurs opportunities to score.

Wembanyama knows that defenses will key in on him. Coach Gregg Popovich should be confident that his star player will make the right pass when the need calls for it.

Also read: Watch - Victor Wembanyama blows a dunk in his first Summer League game

Poll : 0 votes