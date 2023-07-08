Watch - Victor Wembanyama blows a dunk in his first Summer League game

A sold-out Thomas and Mack Center crowd finally saw Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs take on Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets. Basketball fans had their eyes on the French phenom every time he had the ball.

Wembanyama missed his first three field goal attempts, including a point-blank flush against Miller:

hoops bot @hoops_bot Victor Wembanyama misses the dunk attempt Victor Wembanyama misses the dunk attempt https://t.co/2OSw2g02yL

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Wemby” probably thought he had free space to go up for the dunk. Miller, however, refused to give up and contested the shot. The No. 1 pick of the draft was likely more surprised than anything else that the former Alabama star still managed to bother his attempt.

Victor Wembanyama scored his first basket in the Las Vegas Summer League with a nifty left-handed bank shot with a foul. He made the free throw to complete the said play.

NBA @NBA

Push it in transition.

Drop the dime.



Victor Wembanyama making an impact right away during his Block the shot.Push it in transition.Drop the dime.Victor Wembanyama making an impact right away during his #NBA2KSummerLeague debut on ESPN! Block the shot.Push it in transition.Drop the dime.Victor Wembanyama making an impact right away during his #NBA2KSummerLeague debut on ESPN! https://t.co/CCa604r02w

The fans watching the game were riveted to the action, particularly when the Frenchman handled the ball. His deft ball handling for someone his size never failed to get the oohs and aahs of the appreciative crowd.

Wembanyama finished the first half with five points, five rebounds and three blocks. He was, however, only 1-7 and missed all of his three three-point attempts despite getting some open looks.

The San Antonio Spurs defense is already looking good with Victor Wembanyama in the middle

Wembanyama's defense is already starting to shine for the San Antonio Spurs.

The San Antonio Spurs are expected to play Victor Wembanyama in the power forward spot. Against the Charlotte Hornets, he started at center and quickly made his presence felt on the defensive end.

The 7-foot-3 Frenchman finished with three blocks but changed several more shots when he was on the floor. San Antonio’s defense, which ranked dead last season, is looking more formidable with him roaming around the paint.

Ahn Fire Digital @AhnFireDigital Victor Wembanyama blocks Brandon Miller's three point attempt Victor Wembanyama blocks Brandon Miller's three point attempt 👀 https://t.co/OanScc9WWb

The Charlotte Hornets tried not to let Wembanyama’s presence in the interior affect their game. But several of them, including Brandon Miller were unsurprisingly hesitant to hoist up shots when “Wemby” was nearby.

Jeremy Sochan and Devin Vassell, two of the San Antonio Spurs’ regulars are also solid defenders. With Wembanyama anchoring the middle, the team should see their performance on that end rise to a much better level than last season.

Even if Wembanyama’s offense will not be on the same level as his defense, the Spurs will be excited about his impact on that end.

Also read: At $96, Victor Wembanyama’s debut for Spurs records highest average ticket price for NBA Summer league

Poll : 0 votes