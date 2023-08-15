Watch: DeAndre Ayton throws down a ferocious dunk for Bahamas in Olympic Pre-Qualifying tournament

DeAndre Ayton was nearly unstoppable for the Bahamas in their Olympic Pre-Qualifying tournament game against Cuba on Monday. Ayton also threw down a nasty slam dunk early in the second half.

In a video uploaded by Duane Rankin of Arizona Central, Ayton caught an errant pass from Eric Gordon to start off the third quarter. The Phoenix Suns center was able to recover and poised himself against Cuba in the post.

Ayton dropped his shoulders, took two dribbles, and attacked the basket with force. He dunked all over Cuba as the rim shook and fans inside the Estadio Ciudad in Santiago del Estero, Argentina gasped.

DeAndre Ayton has represented the Bahamas since 2016. He's looking to give his nation the chance to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Buddy Hield has always been great for the Bahamas but the addition of Eric Gordon gave them a boost for this round of qualifying tournament.

On Monday's 109-68 win against Cuba, Ayton finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds on 10-for-14 shooting from the field. Gordon had 17 points and four assists while shooting 6-for-10 from the floor. Hield led all scorers with 24 points on 50.0% shooting.

The Bahamas is in Group A of the Olympic Pre-Qualifying tournament with Cuba, Argentina and Panama. They are set to face Argentina on Wednesday before battling Panama two days later. If the Bahamas wins the tournament, they will have the chance to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games next summer.

DeAndre Ayton entering a make-or-break season in Phoenix

DeAndre Ayton was linked to several trade rumors this offseason but the Phoenix Suns decided to retain him. It will be a make-or-break season for Ayton in Phoenix after a tumultuous past two seasons under former head coach Monty Williams.

With Frank Vogel taking over next season, Ayton will get a defensive-minded coach who could potentially turn him into one of the best two-way centers in the NBA. Vogel told Sirius XM NBA Radio last month that he's planning to get Ayton back to his best self.

"I'm off to a great start with him from a relationship standpoint in terms of understanding that if we want him to defend and rebound at an All-Star level," Vogel said. "Then we're going to have to involve him a little more in the offense. That's just basketball 101, you learn that as a youngster.

"You got to give those big guys the ball sometimes. When they get it, then they'll run through the wall for you on the other end. I think we're off to a great start with that. He's going to be a big part of what we do."

