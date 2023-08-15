Does Stephen A. Smith have a wife? Exploring the personal life of the popular NBA analyst

Stephen A. Smith is one of the most popular NBA analysts in the world today. So it's understandable that some people want to know more about him. Does the ESPN star have a wife? Let's take a look at his personal life.

Smith does not have a wife and has not revealed if he's currently dating someone. He has been very private about his personal life but has opened up about it in recent years. He told GQ Magazine back in 2019 that he has two teenage daughters named Samantha and Nyla.

"It's a blessing," Smith said about his two daughters. "But that love is also a curse, because you're never, ever, ever at peace."

There were rumors that Stephen A. Smith was dating ESPN co-worker Molly Qerim. However, that has not been proven and both parties have not commented on the speculations.

Back in July, Smith was spotted with an unknown woman in Barbados. It's unclear if the two are dating but they were cozying up at the beach and in the sea.

Smith getting caught with a female companion during vacation happened a few weeks after he gave his take on marriage on his podcast.

"Now contrary to what you may believe, although I'm 55 and a father of two, I've never been married," Smith said. "I am not against marriage at all. In fact, I hope to be married someday. I hope to walk down that aisle. I hope to be standing there on the altar and wait for my beautiful bride to come sauntering down the aisle. I want to see that."

Stephen A. Smith will never argue with his two daughters

If there's one thing that Stephen A. Smith loves to do, it's arguing with people. Smith likes to have debates on television and probably behind closed doors. However, there are two people he doesn't want to argue with.

"My daughters will soon grow into women, and I know that they’ll require more from me to excel, live long, and prosper," Smith wrote for Men's Health. "There will be far greater battles and challenges, I'm sure, but at least for now, I realize that checking my ego at the door when I come home, knowing they are waiting just to run into my arms and simply say, 'Hi, Daddy,' is the best thing I can do for myself and my family. I may be powerless. But damn, I'm also so proud."

