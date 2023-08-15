Damian Lillard urged to follow James Harden's footsteps: "This is how you do this"

Damian Lillard remains a member of the Portland Trail Blazers despite requesting a trade at the start of free agency. Lillard is now being urged to take notes from James Harden if he wants to get traded to the Miami Heat before the 2023-24 NBA season.

In a recent appearance on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, ESPN's Pablo Torre explained why Lillard needs to follow Harden's blueprint of creating drama. Harden has been successful in forcing trades when he was with the Houston Rockets and Brooklyn Nets, and it could happen again with the Philadelphia 76ers.

"Damian Lillard should be taking notes," Torre said. "This is how you do this. You make a giant mess. You involve every bit of leverage you did not have by generating controversy, generating toxicity."

Pablo Torre has a point considering that it worked for James Harden twice. It could work again after Harden's "liar" rant against Daryl Morey. Ben Simmons also created a lot of drama when he was trying to get out of the Brooklyn Nets and it worked for all sides involved.

However, Damian Lillard does not have a penchant for drama and won't alienate the organization and the Portland Trail Blazers fanbase. Lillard loves the city and would unlikely do something that will destroy their bond.

Dame's trade request remains intact midway through the offseason. He would still want to play for the Miami Heat and challenge for a championship. It might not be alright for some Blazers fans but many are showing support to their greatest player ever.

Latest on Damian Lillard's trade request

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers

It's been more than a month since Damian Lillard requested a trade out of the Portland Trail Blazers. Lillard's preferred destination, the Miami Heat, had offers but was turned down by Portland.

The Blazers are not interested in Tyler Herro, who could be dealt to a third team to facilitate the deal. However, it seems like the Lillard trade saga will go the same path as James Harden's. ESPN's Brian Windhorst gave the latest update on both stars on a recent episode of The Hoop Collective podcast.

"I don't think there's any active trade talks in the NBA right now," Windhorst said. "Certainly not active for Dame Lillard. And I don't think there’s anything active for James Harden."

