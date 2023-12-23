5 landing spots for Lauri Markkanen amid Utah Jazz trade rumors

Trade rumors have begun swirling around for Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen. The Finnish forward would become one of the hottest targets for NBA teams if he were to land on the trading block. Markkanen is on an affordable $17 million-a-year deal and is locked in for only two seasons.

The Utah Jazz are in rebuild mode now and while Markkanen is young enough to be a part of their future plans, there is always the possibility of losing him in the 2025 offseason. Markkanen is in his prime and the Jazz could receive a massive haul for him.

Here's a look at five potential landing spots for Lauri Markkanen:

5 landing spots for Lauri Markkanen

#5. San Antonio Spurs

Lauri Markkanen to Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs already have their franchise player in Victor Wembanyama but they need to complement him with another star. While Devin Vassell is talented and has shown he can hold his own, he's no Lauri Markkanen, a definite number two.

While some Spurs fans will argue that the team needs to look for a co-star in the NBA draft and build organically, the chances of getting a player like Markkanen in the draft are slim. Markkanen has the length, can create his own shot, and he has a good enough shot to space the floor for Wembanyama.

#4. Miami Heat

Lauri Markkanen to Miami Heat

NBA teams would have a lot of trouble guarding Lauri Markkanen next to Bam Adebayo in the frontcourt and this would also ease Jimmy Butler's scoring load. The question is if Miami would be able, or want to, come up with enough draft compensation.

The Heat would have to part with at least three future first-round picks and suitable players. Perhaps Markannen would be the missing piece to take Miami to the next level.

#3. Memphis Grizzlies

Lauri Markkanen to the Grizzlies

Ja Morant is back and the Grizzlies are looking to make a push to qualify for the playoffs or at least make it to the Play-In Tournament. The Western Conference is highly competitive and the Grizzlies will need all the help they can.

Grizzlies have had a long-lasting problem with the forward position, an issue Lauri Markannen can alleviate. With defensive linchpin Marcus Smart set to return soon and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. in the squad, Markkanen's defensive weaknesses will be covered.

#2. Indian Pacers

Lauri Markkanen to Indiana

Tyrese Haliburton has shown he can become the cornerstone of the franchise, but their wing position could be better if they want to go head-to-head with the Eastern big boys. Markkanen would be a good fit, both in playing style and age. However, they would need to find defensive pieces to add to the roster.

#1. Oklahoma City Thunder

Lauri Markkanen to the Thunder

Perhaps the best destination for Lauri Markkanen is the Oklahoma City Thunder. A young team on a similar time frame to Markkanen. The Thunder need more scoring and the Finnish forward would fill that need. He would not need to be the primary or even the secondary scorer with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren in the squad.

The Thunder have also shown weaknesses inside the paint, having Markkanen and Holmgren together will give the Thunder the freedom of having two lengthy individuals on the floor. In addition, the Thunder have the assets to dole out to the Jazz to make it happen.