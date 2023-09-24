5 landing spots for Malcolm Brogdon if Celtics try to trade NBA Sixth Man of the Year

Days before the start of training camp and preseason, Malcolm Brogdon's future with the Boston Celtics could still be in jeopardy, as the team is reportedly still pursuing to trade him. Brogdon came very close to joining the LA Clippers as part of the Kristaps Porzingis trade, but the Clippers backed down and the deal never became official.

"I have heard some whispers that the [Celtics] are still trying to trade Malcolm Brogdon," Adam Kaufman of DraftKings reports.

Malcolm Brogdon is unhappy with the Celtics over this and the way the franchise handled Brogdon's elbow injury late last season. As such, it seems there has been some turbulence in the relationship between him and the team:

"Malcolm’s the one I’m concerned about too, because we’ve heard nothing, and he’s angry with the team. I don’t think communication between the two sides has been fruitful," Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe said on CLNS Media’s “Celtics Beat” podcast.

With that in mind, let's take a look at five teams that could emerge as landing spots for Malcolm Brogdon should the Celtics trade him.

5 landing spots for Malcolm Brogdon

#1, Minnesota Timberwolves

After an early playoff exit last season, the Minnesota Timberwolves aim to maintain their contending status this year and have a deeper postseason run. With Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns headlining the roster, the team is in need of a point guard to control the game and offer another scoring option.

Thus, Brogdon should look like an ideal option for the Timberwolves, even on an off-the-bench role like the one he had with the Celtics, since Mike Conley will be the starting point guard for Minnesota. Another scenario could be a swap between Brogdon and Conley.

#2, New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans had a stellar first half last season, being on top of the West, but injuries to key players led to a collapse in the second half and a playoff elimination.

The Pelicans rely on CJ McCollum, Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Jonas Valanciunas. Still, there is a need for another elite point guard in the backcourt line and a Brogdon trade would make sense here, either to play next to McCollum or as his backup.

#3, Toronto Raptors

Here the point is Boston's willingness to bring another wing player to the team, with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum covering the 2 and 3 in the team.

If the answer is yes, then a Malcolm Brodgon trade for OG Anunoby would make sense, as Anunoby would be the only player that Toronto could move, with Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam being untouchable in trade talks.

Brodgon's addition here would bring extra power to the Raptors' backcourt line, playing alongside starting point guard and FIBA World Cup champion Dennis Schroder or as his backup.

#4, Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets aim for a Top-4 finish next year, especially if Ben Simmons is healthy and able to play at an All-Star level. Simmons will complement Spencer Dinwiddie, who is on an expiring contract.

Thus, here the only scenario would be a swap between Malcolm Brogdon and Spencer Dinwiddie. If this trade took place, Dinwiddie would start for Boston, with Derrick White moving to a bench role.

#5, LA Lakers

Like the Nets, the Celtics could send Malcolm Brogdon to the LA Lakers in a swap with D'Angelo Russell. Russell signed a two-year deal with the franchise, but the team wouldn't rule out moving him for Brogdon.

Malcolm Brodgon would then become the Lakers' starting point guard, while the same would happen with Brogdon in Boston.