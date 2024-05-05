Russell Westbrook and the LA Clippers faced the first-round exit from the 2023-24 NBA playoffs. Westbrook played all six games for the Clippers and scored a total of 38 points (at 6.3 PPG) and 10 assists. He averaged just over 19 minutes per game in those six appearances.

These numbers show how much the 2017 MVP’s role with the La Clippers’ squad has reduced under Tyronn Lue. Last season, it was Westbrook who showed up for the Clippers averaging 23.6 points per game in five playoff games. With his minutes and role reduced with the Clippers.

There are reports that Russell Westbrook is not happy in LA and he might demand a trade. With that in mind, here are the top five landing spots for Russell Westbrook, if he chooses to look somewhere else next season.

5 landing spots for Russell Westbrook amid rumors of Clippers guard exiting LA after Playoffs flop

#5 Utah Jazz

Just two seasons ago, the Utah Jazz were one of the best teams in the NBA. However, in the last few seasons, they have gone from being silencers to becoming the silent ones. There is rarely a talk about Jazz in the NBA. Memphis Grizzlies and the San Antonio Spurs got more coverage than the Jazz, and this is one of the many reasons they need Westbrook there.

Russell Westbrook might not be a superstar that he was with the OKC Thunder, but he still commands a large fanbase. Moreover, the Jazz does not have a certified point guard who could engage the Jazz’s offense without the need to score. With Westbrook on the roster, the Jazz could mend so many things that are wrong with them.

#4 Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies would be one of the best spots for Russell Westbrook to take his talent. One of the biggest reasons that the Grizzlies would be interested in bringing in Westbrook would be because of how bad their bench has been. If not this, then the Grizzlies should bring him because his energy fits right with their team.

The Grizzlies have one of the worst benches in the league and with them coming all in next season, they would need a player like Westbrook to engine their second unit. The two-time scoring champion will have the freedom to score and also feed easy points to the second unit.

#3 San Antonio Spurs

When it comes to the point guard position, Russell Westbrook doesn’t need to prove himself. The San Antonio Spurs have Victor Wembanyama on their roster and considering Wemby playing along with Westbrook running beside him as a point guard should put the league on notice.

His explosive game on the court will sit perfectly well with the Spurs, which is one of the fastest teams in the league. Moreover, he could also help their bench, which is one of the worst in the league. But perhaps the biggest show would be Westbrook feeding Wembanyama for easy baskets in the paint.

#2 Miami Heat

Russell Westbrook might be a bad three-point shooter and his jump shot might not be at the NBA level, but he has never compromised on his contagious energy. Despite being 35 years old, Russ plays the game with a different grit and that should make him a perfect fit in Miami.

There is no doubt that Westbrook’s bad shooting could hurt the Heat’s scoring, however, Westbrook is also one of the best players to charge and score at the rim. He can work as a reserve point guard with the Heat and run the second unit. Westbrook’s pairing with Bam Adebayo could also bring some magic on the court.

#1 Phoenix Suns

Perhaps it is time for Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant to unite again for one more dance and hang their boots as teammates, just the way they started. After the Phoenix Suns were swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the opening round, the season-long cry for a point guard got even louder in Phoenix.

The Suns are already paying luxury taxes with three max contract players on the roster. However, last year, the 2017 MVP signed a two-year / $7.8 million contract with the Clippers. This season, next season, the contract would pay him only $4 million. Westbrook would be an easy pick for any team with his salary and the Suns would keep their eyes on him as their next point guard.